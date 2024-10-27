International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/eni-bp-resume-exploration-in-libya-after-10-year-hiatus---national-oil-corporation-1120691428.html
Eni, BP Resume Exploration in Libya After 10-Year Hiatus - National Oil Corporation
Eni, BP Resume Exploration in Libya After 10-Year Hiatus - National Oil Corporation
Sputnik International
British energy company BP and Italy's Eni resumed oil exploration in Libya, which was interrupted in 2014, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported.
2024-10-27T09:54+0000
2024-10-27T09:54+0000
economy
libya
eni
bp
italy
tripoli
business
muammar gaddafi
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102508/44/1025084443_0:186:3154:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_621c07d20404f02f423612ab3902ac53.jpg
"Eni and BP have resumed their exploration activities in Libya after halting drilling operations in the onshore region since 2014. Meanwhile, Repsol is preparing to restart drilling in Murzuq Basin, and OMV is set to begin operations in Sirte Basin in the coming weeks," the company said in a statement. In early October, force majeure was lifted at all Libyan oil fields and ports, and oil production and exports were resumed after the House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based Supreme Council of State agreed on a new head of the country's central bank. In late August, the eastern Libyan government, empowered by the House of Representatives (parliament), declared force majeure at all oil fields and announced the suspension of oil production and exports. The government said in a statement that the decisions were made in response to attacks and attempted break-ins on the headquarters of the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230215/from-arab-spring-to-failed-state-winter-how-gaddafis-misplaced-trust-in-the-west-led-to-his-demise-1107470635.html
libya
italy
tripoli
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102508/44/1025084443_148:0:3008:2145_1920x0_80_0_0_060996b9a3a562bfdee648b3cf4ba571.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
libya oil, libyan oil, oil reserves libya, oil drill libya, energy wars, libya big oil, big oil invastion, invasion of libya
libya oil, libyan oil, oil reserves libya, oil drill libya, energy wars, libya big oil, big oil invastion, invasion of libya

Eni, BP Resume Exploration in Libya After 10-Year Hiatus - National Oil Corporation

09:54 GMT 27.10.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaIn this March 5, 2011 file photo, an anti-government rebel sits with an anti-aircraft weapon in front an oil refinery, after the capture of the oil town of Ras Lanouf, eastern Libya.
In this March 5, 2011 file photo, an anti-government rebel sits with an anti-aircraft weapon in front an oil refinery, after the capture of the oil town of Ras Lanouf, eastern Libya. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
CAIRO (Sputnik) - British energy company BP and Italy's Eni resumed oil exploration in Libya, which was interrupted in 2014, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported.
"Eni and BP have resumed their exploration activities in Libya after halting drilling operations in the onshore region since 2014. Meanwhile, Repsol is preparing to restart drilling in Murzuq Basin, and OMV is set to begin operations in Sirte Basin in the coming weeks," the company said in a statement.
Protesters wearing masks featuring (L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, US President Barack Obama, Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi take part in an anti-war demonstration calling on governments to stop bombing Libya in front of the Base Naval de Rota, on March 26, 2011, in Rota near Cadiz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
From Arab Spring to Failed State Winter: How Gaddafi’s Misplaced Trust in the West Led to His Demise
15 February 2023, 17:53 GMT
In early October, force majeure was lifted at all Libyan oil fields and ports, and oil production and exports were resumed after the House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based Supreme Council of State agreed on a new head of the country's central bank.
In late August, the eastern Libyan government, empowered by the House of Representatives (parliament), declared force majeure at all oil fields and announced the suspension of oil production and exports. The government said in a statement that the decisions were made in response to attacks and attempted break-ins on the headquarters of the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала