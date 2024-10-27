https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/eni-bp-resume-exploration-in-libya-after-10-year-hiatus---national-oil-corporation-1120691428.html
Eni, BP Resume Exploration in Libya After 10-Year Hiatus - National Oil Corporation
Sputnik International
British energy company BP and Italy's Eni resumed oil exploration in Libya, which was interrupted in 2014, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported.
"Eni and BP have resumed their exploration activities in Libya after halting drilling operations in the onshore region since 2014. Meanwhile, Repsol is preparing to restart drilling in Murzuq Basin, and OMV is set to begin operations in Sirte Basin in the coming weeks," the company said in a statement. In early October, force majeure was lifted at all Libyan oil fields and ports, and oil production and exports were resumed after the House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based Supreme Council of State agreed on a new head of the country's central bank. In late August, the eastern Libyan government, empowered by the House of Representatives (parliament), declared force majeure at all oil fields and announced the suspension of oil production and exports. The government said in a statement that the decisions were made in response to attacks and attempted break-ins on the headquarters of the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - British energy company BP and Italy's Eni resumed oil exploration in Libya, which was interrupted in 2014, the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported.
"Eni and BP have resumed their exploration activities in Libya after halting drilling operations in the onshore region since 2014. Meanwhile, Repsol is preparing to restart drilling in Murzuq Basin, and OMV is set to begin operations in Sirte Basin in the coming weeks," the company said in a statement.
In early October, force majeure was lifted at all Libyan oil fields and ports, and oil production and exports were resumed after the House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based Supreme Council of State agreed on a new head of the country's central bank.
In late August, the eastern Libyan government, empowered by the House of Representatives (parliament), declared force majeure at all oil fields
and announced the suspension of oil production and exports. The government said in a statement that the decisions were made in response to attacks and attempted break-ins on the headquarters of the Tripoli-based Central Bank of Libya.