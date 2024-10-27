International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-dream-gains-about-542-of-votes-with-data-from-99-of-polling-stations-counted-1120687949.html
Georgian Dream Gains About 54.2% of Votes With Data From 99% of Polling Stations Counted
Georgian Dream Gains About 54.2% of Votes With Data From 99% of Polling Stations Counted
Sputnik International
The ruling party Georgian Dream gains about 54.2% of votes in the parliamentary elections after data from almost 99% of polling stations has been counted, the Central Election Commission of Georgia said.
2024-10-27T04:49+0000
2024-10-27T04:49+0000
world
georgia
georgian dream
central election commission
election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102417/88/1024178880_0:102:1024:678_1920x0_80_0_0_67bcfd8cc7ea3a84da29ac8da4f73cfe.jpg
According to the commission, with data from 3,085 polling stations, or about 99%, counted, Georgian Dream has received over 1 million votes, or slightly less than 54.2%. Main opposition parties that overcame the 5% threshold needed to enter the legislative body, include Unity — National Movement (about 10%), Coalition for Change (about 11%), Strong Georgia (about 8.7%) and For Georgia (about 7.7%). In total, the opposition gains about 37% of the votes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-dream-wins-despite-meddling-attempts--hungarian-fm-1120687520.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102417/88/1024178880_113:0:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_25a86cbd200d70f08343bcf0869a44f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia elections, georgia ruling party, georgian dream elections, georgian dream wins, georgian dream victory, elections in georgia, georgia results
georgia elections, georgia ruling party, georgian dream elections, georgian dream wins, georgian dream victory, elections in georgia, georgia results

Georgian Dream Gains About 54.2% of Votes With Data From 99% of Polling Stations Counted

04:49 GMT 27.10.2024
© Flickr / George MelFlag of Georgia
Flag of Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
© Flickr / George Mel
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - The ruling party Georgian Dream gains about 54.2% of votes in the parliamentary elections after data from almost 99% of polling stations has been counted, the Central Election Commission of Georgia said.
According to the commission, with data from 3,085 polling stations, or about 99%, counted, Georgian Dream has received over 1 million votes, or slightly less than 54.2%.
Georgian Dream supporters in Tbilisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
World
'Georgian Dream' Wins Despite Meddling Attempts – Hungarian FM
04:40 GMT
Main opposition parties that overcame the 5% threshold needed to enter the legislative body, include Unity — National Movement (about 10%), Coalition for Change (about 11%), Strong Georgia (about 8.7%) and For Georgia (about 7.7%). In total, the opposition gains about 37% of the votes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала