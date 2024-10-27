https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-dream-gains-about-542-of-votes-with-data-from-99-of-polling-stations-counted-1120687949.html

Georgian Dream Gains About 54.2% of Votes With Data From 99% of Polling Stations Counted

The ruling party Georgian Dream gains about 54.2% of votes in the parliamentary elections after data from almost 99% of polling stations has been counted, the Central Election Commission of Georgia said.

According to the commission, with data from 3,085 polling stations, or about 99%, counted, Georgian Dream has received over 1 million votes, or slightly less than 54.2%. Main opposition parties that overcame the 5% threshold needed to enter the legislative body, include Unity — National Movement (about 10%), Coalition for Change (about 11%), Strong Georgia (about 8.7%) and For Georgia (about 7.7%). In total, the opposition gains about 37% of the votes.

