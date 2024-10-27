https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-dream-wins-despite-meddling-attempts--hungarian-fm-1120687520.html

'Georgian Dream' Wins Despite Meddling Attempts – Hungarian FM

'Georgian Dream' Wins Despite Meddling Attempts – Hungarian FM

The people of Georgia expressed their will in the elections, despite attempts to interfere from outside, as a result of which the ruling patriotic party Georgian Dream won by a large margin, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Georgian Dream is gaining about 54.2% of the votes in the parliamentary elections after recounting data from almost 99% of polling stations, according to the Central Election Commission of Georgia. He added that Hungary would continue to "support Georgian friends in their efforts to integrate into Europe" both during and after its EU presidency. Earlier, Szijjarto said that Hungary was the only country to stand up for Georgia, which was attacked at the EU Foreign Ministers' Council due to the law on foreign agents, and would support its European integration during Budapest's EU presidency, which began on July 1. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the Georgian government was trying to preserve its sovereignty in difficult circumstances by adopting the law on foreign agents, and the EU did not understand this. Earlier, EU parliamentarians dissatisfied with Tbilisi's policy called on the European Union to impose sanctions against the authorities of the republic and freeze all EU funding for the country. For the first time, the United Kingdom froze political dialogue with Georgia and canceled talks between the defense ministers. The German Bundestag adopted a resolution "For Georgia's European Future," which characterizes the current political course in the republic as threatening its integration into European structures. EU Ambassador to Georgia Pawel Herczynski said earlier that EU institutions had decided to suspend high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian leadership. He also said that the EU hoped that the parliamentary elections in Georgia on October 26 would be free and fair, but if the situation worsened, the EU might suspend visa liberalization.

