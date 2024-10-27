https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/georgian-prime-minister-says-government-will-be-approved-despite-opposition-actions-1120690875.html
Georgian Prime Minister Says Government Will Be Approved Despite Opposition Actions
The Georgian opposition lacks the resources to disrupt the first session of the new parliament and the government will be approved, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said on Sunday.
"The opposition has no resources, the first session of parliament will proceed in normal model, the government will be approved," Kobakhidze told a briefing. Georgian Prime Minister called the opposition's non-recognition of the election results a "hopeless attempt to justify itself."Earlier on Sunday, the Georgian Central Election Commission said that with 99% of polling stations counted, the ruling Georgian Dream party had secured 54.2% of the votes in the country's parliamentary elections, while the opposition that entered parliament had received approximately 37%.The Georgian Dream receives 90 mandates out of 150 after counting more than 99% of votes from the polling stations, according to the parliament speaker.
