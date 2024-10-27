https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/putin-hopes-west-heard-his-warnings-against-deep-strikes-into-russia-1120690591.html

Putin Hopes West Heard His Warnings Against Deep Strikes Into Russia

Putin Hopes West Heard His Warnings Against Deep Strikes Into Russia

Sputnik International

Ukraine cannot independently use long-range weapons; this can only be done by specialists from NATO countries, which is why the issue is not about granting permission to Kiev to use such weapons against Russia, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin.

2024-10-27T07:07+0000

2024-10-27T07:07+0000

2024-10-27T07:55+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

vladimir putin

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/15/1119051259_0:330:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1a80d55dab8f7aa7c8e0a45b9dd1310.jpg

Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Western governments heard his warnings against striking deep into Russia. Ukraine cannot independently use long-range weapons; this can only be done by specialists from NATO countries, which is why the issue is not about granting permission to Kiev to use such weapons against Russia, stated Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president emphasized that only NATO specialists can perform this task as it requires space intelligence, which Ukraine lacks, as well as experts who will use the data from this intelligence to issue flight missions and conduct "a whole range of other manipulations."The direct participation of Western countries in the conflict would alter its nature, and Moscow would be forced to make decisions based on the threats that would be created against Russia, Putin has warned.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/whats-behind-putins-move-to-change-russias-nuclear-doctrine-1120297331.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special operation, ukraine crisis, russian army, russian armed forces, russian offensive, russian advances, ukraine conflict, ukraine hostilities, nuclear deterrence, nukes, russian nuclear doctrine, russian nukes