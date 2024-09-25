Putin: Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear Weapons in Response to Critical Threats
16:54 GMT 25.09.2024 (Updated: 17:11 GMT 25.09.2024)
Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy creates a critical threat using conventional weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
The Russian President noted that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus.
"We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus, as a member of the Union State. All these issues have been agreed upon with the Belarusian side, with the President of Belarus, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty," Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council's standing committee on nuclear deterrence.
He also added that today, the nuclear triad remains the most important guarantee of the security of the Russian state and its citizens and a tool for maintaining strategic parity and balance of power in the world.
The fundamentals of state policy on nuclear deterrence need to be adapted to current realities, Putin stated.
"It is necessary to adapt the provisions of the strategic planning document to current realities," he said.
A deep and comprehensive analysis of Russia's approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces and their possible adjustment has been conducted, Putin added.
“Over the past year, specialists from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Security Council apparatus and other agencies have conducted a deep and comprehensive analysis and assessed the need to adjust our approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces,” he said.
The current military and political situation is dynamically changing and Russia is obliged to take this into account, including the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks, the Russian president pointed out.
“At the same time, we see that the current military and political situation is changing dynamically, and we are obliged to take this into account, including the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies,” he emphasized.
It has been proposed to make a number of clarifications in terms of definitions of the conditions for Russia's use of nuclear weapons, Vladimir Putin elaborated.
◾️It is necessary to adapt the principles of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence to current realities
The scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are outlined in Russia's military doctrine and the “Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.”
According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies using weapons of mass destruction or aggression using conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.
Russia has always sought to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and their components, Putin stated.
“We have always taken a highly responsible approach to such issues, well aware of the colossal power of these weapons, and have sought to strengthen the international legal basis for global stability, to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and their components,” he said.