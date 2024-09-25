Putin: Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear Weapons in Response to Critical Threats

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/putin-nuclear-triad-remains-key-guarantee-of-russias-state-and-citizen-security-1120286442.html

The nuclear triad remains the most important guarantee of the security of the Russian state and its citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a session of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence.

The Russian President noted that Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus."We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Russia and Belarus, as a member of the Union State. All these issues have been agreed upon with the Belarusian side, with the President of Belarus, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to our sovereignty," Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council's standing committee on nuclear deterrence.He also added that today, the nuclear triad remains the most important guarantee of the security of the Russian state and its citizens and a tool for maintaining strategic parity and balance of power in the world.The fundamentals of state policy on nuclear deterrence need to be adapted to current realities, Putin stated. A deep and comprehensive analysis of Russia's approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces and their possible adjustment has been conducted, Putin added. “Over the past year, specialists from the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Security Council apparatus and other agencies have conducted a deep and comprehensive analysis and assessed the need to adjust our approaches to the possible use of nuclear forces,” he said.The current military and political situation is dynamically changing and Russia is obliged to take this into account, including the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks, the Russian president pointed out. It has been proposed to make a number of clarifications in terms of definitions of the conditions for Russia's use of nuclear weapons, Vladimir Putin elaborated. The scenarios under which Russia could theoretically use nuclear weapons are outlined in Russia's military doctrine and the “Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence.” According to the documents, this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies using weapons of mass destruction or aggression using conventional weapons, when the existence of the state itself is threatened.Russia has always sought to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and their components, Putin stated.

