https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/russian-captives-parents-facing-ransom-demands-from-ukraine-appeal-to-un-red-cross-1120689737.html

Russian Captive's Parents Facing Ransom Demands From Ukraine Appeal to UN, Red Cross

Russian Captive's Parents Facing Ransom Demands From Ukraine Appeal to UN, Red Cross

Sputnik International

The parents of the captured Russian serviceman Nikolai Shepilov, from whom the Ukrainian Armed Forces extorted money, threatening to kill their son, appealed to international organizations with a request to protect him and help return him home.

2024-10-27T05:17+0000

2024-10-27T05:17+0000

2024-10-27T05:17+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian armed forces

the united nations (un)

terrorist state

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117928230_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7efc7ffa6722f9c8386c49dc59f430.jpg

As Valentina Shepilova told Sputnik, her son is from Lugansk. In February 2022 he ended up in the ranks of the republic's military, and later became a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces. In October, Nikolai called his parents and said that he was in captivity. He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were demanding that they pay a ransom, otherwise they would kill him.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/captured-russians-mother-says-ukrainian-military-extorting-money-threatening-to-kill-son-1120683156.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine blackmails people, ukraine scam, ukraine fraud, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine war crimes, ukraine fraud schemes, ukraine blackmails people, ukraine blackmails prisoners