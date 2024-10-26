International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Captured Russian's Mother Says Ukrainian Military Extorting Money, Threatening to Kill Son
Captured Russian's Mother Says Ukrainian Military Extorting Money, Threatening to Kill Son
Valentina, the mother of Russian soldier Nikolai Shepilov, who was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers are extorting money from her, threatening to kill her son.
According to her, Nikolai is from Lugansk, worked in a mine, and in February 2022, before the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) became part of Russia in the fall, he ended up in the ranks of the republic's military, and later became a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces. Nikolai also retained his Ukrainian passport. Valentina said she received a call on October 15, according to her, it was Nikolai, who immediately said that his Ukrainian passport needed to be found. In an attempt to find out what they were demanding money for, Valentina learned that it was “for the killed Ukrainian soldiers,” for the quadcopter that her son shot down, and for the fact that those who took him prisoner allegedly “drove him around hospitals” all night.
Captured Russian's Mother Says Ukrainian Military Extorting Money, Threatening to Kill Son

07:54 GMT 26.10.2024
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyNewly recruited soldiers of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade shout slogans at a military base close to Kiev, Ukraine
Newly recruited soldiers of Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade shout slogans at a military base close to Kiev, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2024
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Valentina, the mother of Russian soldier Nikolai Shepilov, who was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers are extorting money from her, threatening to kill her son.
According to her, Nikolai is from Lugansk, worked in a mine, and in February 2022, before the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) became part of Russia in the fall, he ended up in the ranks of the republic's military, and later became a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces. Nikolai also retained his Ukrainian passport.
Valentina said she received a call on October 15, according to her, it was Nikolai, who immediately said that his Ukrainian passport needed to be found.
In an attempt to find out what they were demanding money for, Valentina learned that it was “for the killed Ukrainian soldiers,” for the quadcopter that her son shot down, and for the fact that those who took him prisoner allegedly “drove him around hospitals” all night.
