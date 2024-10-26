https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/captured-russians-mother-says-ukrainian-military-extorting-money-threatening-to-kill-son-1120683156.html
Captured Russian's Mother Says Ukrainian Military Extorting Money, Threatening to Kill Son
Captured Russian's Mother Says Ukrainian Military Extorting Money, Threatening to Kill Son
Sputnik International
Valentina, the mother of Russian soldier Nikolai Shepilov, who was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers are extorting money from her, threatening to kill her son.
2024-10-26T07:54+0000
2024-10-26T07:54+0000
2024-10-26T07:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
armed forces of ukraine
terror
terrorist state
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117886393_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2e4cb0dccc09ce79440c9ef438dcbad7.jpg
According to her, Nikolai is from Lugansk, worked in a mine, and in February 2022, before the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) became part of Russia in the fall, he ended up in the ranks of the republic's military, and later became a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces. Nikolai also retained his Ukrainian passport. Valentina said she received a call on October 15, according to her, it was Nikolai, who immediately said that his Ukrainian passport needed to be found. In an attempt to find out what they were demanding money for, Valentina learned that it was “for the killed Ukrainian soldiers,” for the quadcopter that her son shot down, and for the fact that those who took him prisoner allegedly “drove him around hospitals” all night.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/ukrainian-armed-forces-soldiers-torture-russian-pow--source-1120386782.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0c/1117886393_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_87f26a9f59f9a86388fe15bac7a73b7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine blackmails people, ukraine scam, ukraine fraud, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine war crimes, ukraine fraud schemes, ukraine blackmails people, ukraine blackmails prisoners
ukraine blackmails people, ukraine scam, ukraine fraud, ukraine terrorist state, ukraine war crimes, ukraine fraud schemes, ukraine blackmails people, ukraine blackmails prisoners
Captured Russian's Mother Says Ukrainian Military Extorting Money, Threatening to Kill Son
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Valentina, the mother of Russian soldier Nikolai Shepilov, who was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Sputnik that Ukrainian soldiers are extorting money from her, threatening to kill her son.
According to her, Nikolai is from Lugansk, worked in a mine, and in February 2022, before the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) became part of Russia in the fall, he ended up in the ranks of the republic's military, and later became a serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces. Nikolai also retained his Ukrainian passport.
Valentina said she received a call on October 15, according to her, it was Nikolai, who immediately said that his Ukrainian passport needed to be found.
In an attempt to find out what they were demanding money
for, Valentina learned that it was “for the killed Ukrainian soldiers,” for the quadcopter that her son shot down, and for the fact that those who took him prisoner
allegedly “drove him around hospitals” all night.