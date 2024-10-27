https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/ukrainian-airstrikes-kill-civilians-attempting-evacuation-from-chasov-yar-1120697045.html
Ukrainian Airstrikes Kill Civilians Attempting Evacuation From Chasov Yar
A major part of the group of civilians who tried to evacuate from the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic has been killed by Ukrainian airstrikes, one survivor continues to keep in touch, a soldier of Russia's Yug Battlegroup of forces told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian military has earlier opened fire on civilians who carried a white flag and attempted to leave Chasov Yar, escorted by the units of the Yug Battlegroup. The Russian troops gave a walkie-talkie to the evacuees and coordinated their actions. The civilians sheltered in a concrete fortification facility after the Ukrainian shelling started. The facility was later engulfed by the fire caused by a precision strike that was followed by a direct hit by the Ukrainian kamikaze drone, which triggered an explosion of the fortification.
Ukrainian militants are targeting white-flag-waving civilians leaving Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic, who are being led out by Russian soldiers from the Yug Battlegroup
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A major part of the group of civilians who tried to evacuate from the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic has been killed by Ukrainian airstrikes, one survivor continues to keep in touch, a soldier of Russia's Yug Battlegroup of forces told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian military has earlier opened fire on civilians who carried a white flag and attempted to leave Chasov Yar
, escorted by the units of the Yug Battlegroup. The Russian troops gave a walkie-talkie to the evacuees and coordinated their actions.
"Preliminarily, almost the entire group was killed by the Ukrainian armed forces' strikes, only one person is periodically contacting us," the Russian serviceman said.
The civilians sheltered in a concrete fortification facility after the Ukrainian shelling started. The facility was later engulfed by the fire caused by a precision strike that was followed by a direct hit by the Ukrainian kamikaze drone, which triggered an explosion of the fortification.