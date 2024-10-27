https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/us-media-claim-that-israeli-strike-paralyzed-ballistic-missile-production-in-iran-1120687881.html

US Media Claim That Israeli Strike Paralyzed Ballistic Missile Production in Iran

- Saturday's Israeli strike paralyzed ballistic missile production in Iran, US-based portal Axios reported citing sources.

Israel's retaliatory strike on Iran has disabled a critical component of Iran's ballistic missile program after Israel struck 12 "planetary mixers" used to produce solid rocket fuel for long-range ballistic missiles, which are the main part of Iran's missile arsenal, the publication said citing three Israeli sources. According to the portal's sources, the damaged objects are "highly sophisticated equipment" that Iran does not produce, but allegedly orders abroad, and their restoration "could take at least a year." At the same time, the sources note that Iran still has impressive stockpiles of missiles. A senior US official confirms the portal's sources, saying that the strike paralyzed Iran's missile production capabilities. In addition, Israeli sources claim that the strike hit four air defense batteries that were allegedly protecting Tehran, as well as Iran's nuclear and energy infrastructure facilities. On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News, citing a source, reported that the Israeli attack on Iran was limited to military targets and did not extend to nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged. The Fars news agency claimed that Israel had struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, had not been damaged.

