FSB Finds Foreign Arms, US Military Insignia on Saboteurs Killed in Russian Border Breach Attempt
14:13 GMT 28.10.2024 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 28.10.2024)
© Sputnik / Dmitry Makeev Russia's FSB special forces. File photo
Four saboteurs were eliminated in an attempted breach of Russia’s state border in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Monday.
"On October 27, officers from the FSB Border Service in the Bryansk region, together with units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian National Guard, thwarted an attempted state border breach by a sabotage-reconnaissance group in the Klimovsky district," the security agency stated.
⚡️The Russian Federal Security Service released a video showing the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs https://t.co/Y2KOgxCPrD pic.twitter.com/58d7nxEqoo— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 28, 2024
According to the FSB, "four saboteurs were eliminated in the clash, while the remnants of the retreating group were hit by missile and artillery strikes, resulting in further losses."
The FSB added that "the eliminated saboteurs were found with foreign weapons, equipment, communication devices, and personal items indicating ties to third countries (a Canadian flag, a prayer book in Polish, and a notebook with tactical training notes in English). A tattoo of the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, US Army Airborne Reconnaissance Regiment, was found on the body of one of the eliminated individuals."
According to open sources, the 75th Ranger Regiment is an elite US Special Operations unit comprised of specially trained and highly skilled soldiers. Essentially, it functions as a US Army airborne reconnaissance regiment for special operations. This is a specialized light infantry force with limited heavy weaponry and armored vehicles. Regiment members are trained for deployment by any means available—parachute, helicopter, or sea. One of the regiment’s airborne battalions is always on high alert, ready for deployment anywhere in the world within 18 hours.
In addition to reconnaissance, sabotage, and operations behind enemy lines, the regiment can conduct direct combat actions: securing and holding airfields, capturing or destroying strategically important enemy sites, and targeting high-ranking members of the enemy’s military-political leadership.
Units of the 75th Ranger Regiment participated in combat during the Vietnam War in the late 1960s.
Earlier, the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, reported that an armed group’s attempt to cross the state border was stopped in the region.
"On October 27, near the uninhabited settlement of Manev in the Klimovsky district, an attempt by an armed group to cross the state border was thwarted by the FSB Border Service in the Bryansk region, along with units of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian National Guard," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.
The governor noted that the adversary sustained fire damage.
According to him, the situation in the Klimovsky district is stable and under the control of the Operational Headquarters in the Bryansk region.
At present, an anti-terrorist operation regime (CTO) is in effect in the region.