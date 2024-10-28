International
IRGC Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Territory Miscalculation With 'Bitter Consequences'
Israel's strike on Iranian territory shows Tel Aviv's desperation and miscalculation, this strike will have "unimaginably bitter consequences" for Israel, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami said on Monday.
On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News reported citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
07:01 GMT 28.10.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel's strike on Iranian territory shows Tel Aviv's desperation and miscalculation, this strike will have "unimaginably bitter consequences" for Israel, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami said on Monday.
On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News reported citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 5, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
World
Iranian Leadership to Decide Best Response to Israel’s Attack - Supreme Leader
Yesterday, 14:55 GMT
"The illegal actions of the bloodthirsty Israeli regime, which failed to achieve their ... goals thanks to the readiness of the country's air defenses, show the miscalculation and desperation of this regime on the battlefield with the fighters of the great Islamic resistance front, especially in [the Gaza Strip] and Lebanon, [and these actions] will truly have unimaginably bitter consequences for [Israel]," Salami was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
