IRGC Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Territory Miscalculation With 'Bitter Consequences'
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian demonstrators burn representations of the US and Israeli flags during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Israel's strike on Iranian territory shows Tel Aviv's desperation and miscalculation, this strike will have "unimaginably bitter consequences" for Israel, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami said on Monday.
On Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces announced strikes on military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. CBS News reported citing a source that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets, bypassing nuclear or oil facilities. According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
"The illegal actions of the bloodthirsty Israeli regime, which failed to achieve their ... goals thanks to the readiness of the country's air defenses, show the miscalculation and desperation of this regime on the battlefield with the fighters of the great Islamic resistance front, especially in [the Gaza Strip] and Lebanon, [and these actions] will truly have unimaginably bitter consequences for [Israel]," Salami was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.