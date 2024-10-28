IRGC Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Territory Miscalculation With 'Bitter Consequences'

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the US and Israeli flags during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)