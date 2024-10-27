International
Iranian Leadership to Decide Best Response to Israel's Attack - Supreme Leader
Iranian officials will decide how to respond to the recent attack on Iranian territory carried out by Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.
"How to convey this power and resolve of the Iranian nation to the Zionist regime is for our officials to determine, and what is in the best interest of the nation and the country should be done," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the Nour News agency. Khamenei added that Israel's attack should "neither be exaggerated nor downplayed." The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.The Fars news agency claimed that Israel had struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, had not been damaged.A Sputnik correspondent reported that at about 1:25 GMT, ​​a second series of explosions was heard in the central part of Tehran, in the area of ​​the Russian embassy, which lasted about a minute.
14:55 GMT 27.10.2024
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian officials will decide how to respond to the recent attack on Iranian territory carried out by Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.
"How to convey this power and resolve of the Iranian nation to the Zionist regime is for our officials to determine, and what is in the best interest of the nation and the country should be done," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the Nour News agency.
Khamenei added that Israel's attack should "neither be exaggerated nor downplayed."
The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.
According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.
The Fars news agency claimed that Israel had struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, had not been damaged.
A Sputnik correspondent reported that at about 1:25 GMT, ​​a second series of explosions was heard in the central part of Tehran, in the area of ​​the Russian embassy, which lasted about a minute.
