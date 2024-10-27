https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/iranian-leadership-to-decide-best-response-to-israels-attack---supreme-leader-1120694897.html

Iranian Leadership to Decide Best Response to Israel’s Attack - Supreme Leader

Iranian Leadership to Decide Best Response to Israel’s Attack - Supreme Leader

Sputnik International

Iranian officials will decide how to respond to the recent attack on Iranian territory carried out by Israel, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

2024-10-27T14:55+0000

2024-10-27T14:55+0000

2024-10-27T14:55+0000

world

ayatollah ali khamenei

middle east

israel

iran

tehran

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

israel defense forces (idf)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107852/33/1078523324_0:0:2201:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_836365b57a9c7efb471857a4ae9bd633.jpg

"How to convey this power and resolve of the Iranian nation to the Zionist regime is for our officials to determine, and what is in the best interest of the nation and the country should be done," Khamenei was quoted as saying by the Nour News agency. Khamenei added that Israel's attack should "neither be exaggerated nor downplayed." The Israel Defense Forces said overnight on Saturday that it had struck military targets in Iran in response to the attacks on the Jewish state on October 1. The CBS News broadcaster reported, citing sources, that the Israeli attack on Iran had been limited to military targets without involving nuclear or oil facilities.According to IRNA, none of Iran's oil facilities were damaged.The Fars news agency claimed that Israel had struck a number of military bases in the west and southwest of Tehran. At the same time, the Tasnim news agency stated that the military centers of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Armed Forces), located in the west and southwest of the Iranian capital, had not been damaged.A Sputnik correspondent reported that at about 1:25 GMT, ​​a second series of explosions was heard in the central part of Tehran, in the area of ​​the Russian embassy, which lasted about a minute.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241026/iran-says-has-right-to-defense-against-foreign-aggressive-actions-based-on-un-charter-1120685369.html

israel

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, tehran, israeli attack on iran, israeli attack on tehran, iranian retaliation, ayatollah khamanei, supreme leader, israel defense forces (idf)