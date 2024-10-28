https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/joining-brics-may-help-palestine-expand-international-support--official-1120705949.html

Joining BRICS May Help Palestine Expand International Support – Official

Joining BRICS May Help Palestine Expand International Support – Official

Sputnik International

Joining BRICS could help Palestine gain broad international support, Mahmoud al-Habbash, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Sputnik.

2024-10-28T10:36+0000

2024-10-28T10:36+0000

2024-10-28T10:36+0000

world

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1b/1120687196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e378071eb5143d5dfb2d1317bd887461.jpg

At the BRICS summit, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine is ready to join the BRICS work in any status, whether as a member, partner or observer.The BRICS summit was held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24, with the participation of heads of states, as well as representatives of several international organizations. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/2024-brics-summit-showed-collapsing-western-hegemony--experts-1120694006.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics payment system, brics economy, brics swift, russian economy, dedollarization, brics currency, new currencies, brics currencies, brics palestine, brics arab, palestine expansion