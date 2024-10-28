https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/joining-brics-may-help-palestine-expand-international-support--official-1120705949.html
Joining BRICS May Help Palestine Expand International Support – Official
Joining BRICS May Help Palestine Expand International Support – Official
Joining BRICS could help Palestine gain broad international support, Mahmoud al-Habbash, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Sputnik.
Joining BRICS May Help Palestine Expand International Support – Official
KAZAN (Sputnik) - Joining BRICS could help Palestine gain broad international support, Mahmoud al-Habbash, an aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Sputnik.
At the BRICS summit, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said that Palestine is ready to join the BRICS work in any status, whether as a member, partner or observer.
“BRICS represents a broad platform for bringing the Palestinian question before the member states, the leaders of which in their addresses at the summit in Kazan expressed their support to the rights of the Palestinian people. Therefore, it is a positive environment for the Palestinian cause and great support for Palestine at the international level,” al-Habbash said on sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan.
The BRICS summit was held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24, with the participation of heads of states, as well as representatives of several international organizations. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the bloc on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association. In addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, according to the website of the Russian 2024 BRICS Chairmanship. Media reports said that Saudi Arabia has not formalized its participation yet but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.