https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/switzerlands-nato-collaboration-grows-as-joint-air-drills-with-us-spark-questions-on-neutrality-1120708668.html
Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality
Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality
Sputnik International
Switzerland is hosting joint air force drills with the United States this week, notwithstanding the military neutrality enshrined in its constitution, the Swiss Federal Council announced on Monday.
2024-10-28T13:33+0000
2024-10-28T13:33+0000
2024-10-28T13:33+0000
military
switzerland
nato
us air force
ukraine
russia
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117464161_0:20:812:476_1920x0_80_0_0_923aa467ae6aee133d760663681b3044.png
"The Swiss air force and the US Air Force in Europe are holding exercises from October 28-30, 2024, in Swiss airspace, in accordance with the joint training module. The goal of these exercises is to enhance the defense capability of the Swiss army through international cooperation," the statement read. The drills are meant to promote an exchange of experience and test the preparedness for joint air defense, the Swiss government said. Despite its self-proclaimed military neutrality, Switzerland will engage in 24 military drills involving NATO countries in 2024, including four in its territory. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, Switzerland has drawn Russia's criticism for engaging in most of the EU and NATO actions hostile to Moscow, despite not being a member to either of them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/steadfast-noon-risking-noon-twilight-what-are-the-risks-of-natos-nuclear-sharing-drills-1120545520.html
switzerland
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117464161_75:0:735:495_1920x0_80_0_0_a0297799037d449e4b421aed2bff563b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what are nato nuclear drills about, why is nato drilling nuclear forces, what is nato nuclear sharing, where does us have nukes in europe, does us have nukes in europe, who controls us nukes in europe
what are nato nuclear drills about, why is nato drilling nuclear forces, what is nato nuclear sharing, where does us have nukes in europe, does us have nukes in europe, who controls us nukes in europe
Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland is hosting joint air force drills with the United States this week, notwithstanding the military neutrality enshrined in its constitution, the Swiss Federal Council announced on Monday.
"The Swiss air force and the US Air Force in Europe are holding exercises from October 28-30, 2024, in Swiss airspace, in accordance with the joint training module. The goal of these exercises is to enhance the defense capability of the Swiss army through international cooperation," the statement read.
The drills are meant to promote an exchange of experience and test the preparedness for joint air defense, the Swiss government said.
Despite its self-proclaimed military neutrality, Switzerland will engage in 24 military drills involving NATO countries in 2024, including four in its territory. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, Switzerland has drawn Russia's criticism for engaging in most of the EU and NATO actions hostile to Moscow
, despite not being a member to either of them.