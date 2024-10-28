International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/switzerlands-nato-collaboration-grows-as-joint-air-drills-with-us-spark-questions-on-neutrality-1120708668.html
Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality
Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality
Sputnik International
Switzerland is hosting joint air force drills with the United States this week, notwithstanding the military neutrality enshrined in its constitution, the Swiss Federal Council announced on Monday.
2024-10-28T13:33+0000
2024-10-28T13:33+0000
military
switzerland
nato
us air force
ukraine
russia
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117464161_0:20:812:476_1920x0_80_0_0_923aa467ae6aee133d760663681b3044.png
"The Swiss air force and the US Air Force in Europe are holding exercises from October 28-30, 2024, in Swiss airspace, in accordance with the joint training module. The goal of these exercises is to enhance the defense capability of the Swiss army through international cooperation," the statement read. The drills are meant to promote an exchange of experience and test the preparedness for joint air defense, the Swiss government said. Despite its self-proclaimed military neutrality, Switzerland will engage in 24 military drills involving NATO countries in 2024, including four in its territory. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, Switzerland has drawn Russia's criticism for engaging in most of the EU and NATO actions hostile to Moscow, despite not being a member to either of them.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/steadfast-noon-risking-noon-twilight-what-are-the-risks-of-natos-nuclear-sharing-drills-1120545520.html
switzerland
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117464161_75:0:735:495_1920x0_80_0_0_a0297799037d449e4b421aed2bff563b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what are nato nuclear drills about, why is nato drilling nuclear forces, what is nato nuclear sharing, where does us have nukes in europe, does us have nukes in europe, who controls us nukes in europe
what are nato nuclear drills about, why is nato drilling nuclear forces, what is nato nuclear sharing, where does us have nukes in europe, does us have nukes in europe, who controls us nukes in europe

Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality

13:33 GMT 28.10.2024
© Photo : USAFScreenshot showing a dated US Air Force rendering of an AC-130 with a laser directed energy weapon. USAF
Screenshot showing a dated US Air Force rendering of an AC-130 with a laser directed energy weapon. USAF - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
© Photo : USAF
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Switzerland is hosting joint air force drills with the United States this week, notwithstanding the military neutrality enshrined in its constitution, the Swiss Federal Council announced on Monday.
"The Swiss air force and the US Air Force in Europe are holding exercises from October 28-30, 2024, in Swiss airspace, in accordance with the joint training module. The goal of these exercises is to enhance the defense capability of the Swiss army through international cooperation," the statement read.
Nuclear Bomb B61 Mod 12 seen on an airfield. File photo. Screenshot of YouTube video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2024
Military
Steadfast Noon Risking Noon Twilight: What Dangers Do NATO’s ‘Nuclear Sharing’ Drills Pose?
14 October, 13:13 GMT
The drills are meant to promote an exchange of experience and test the preparedness for joint air defense, the Swiss government said.
Despite its self-proclaimed military neutrality, Switzerland will engage in 24 military drills involving NATO countries in 2024, including four in its territory. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, Switzerland has drawn Russia's criticism for engaging in most of the EU and NATO actions hostile to Moscow, despite not being a member to either of them.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала