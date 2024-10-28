https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/switzerlands-nato-collaboration-grows-as-joint-air-drills-with-us-spark-questions-on-neutrality-1120708668.html

Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality

Switzerland’s NATO Collaboration Grows as Joint Air Drills With US Spark Questions on Neutrality

Sputnik International

Switzerland is hosting joint air force drills with the United States this week, notwithstanding the military neutrality enshrined in its constitution, the Swiss Federal Council announced on Monday.

2024-10-28T13:33+0000

2024-10-28T13:33+0000

2024-10-28T13:33+0000

military

switzerland

nato

us air force

ukraine

russia

russia-nato showdown

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117464161_0:20:812:476_1920x0_80_0_0_923aa467ae6aee133d760663681b3044.png

"The Swiss air force and the US Air Force in Europe are holding exercises from October 28-30, 2024, in Swiss airspace, in accordance with the joint training module. The goal of these exercises is to enhance the defense capability of the Swiss army through international cooperation," the statement read. The drills are meant to promote an exchange of experience and test the preparedness for joint air defense, the Swiss government said. Despite its self-proclaimed military neutrality, Switzerland will engage in 24 military drills involving NATO countries in 2024, including four in its territory. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in February 2022, Switzerland has drawn Russia's criticism for engaging in most of the EU and NATO actions hostile to Moscow, despite not being a member to either of them.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/steadfast-noon-risking-noon-twilight-what-are-the-risks-of-natos-nuclear-sharing-drills-1120545520.html

switzerland

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are nato nuclear drills about, why is nato drilling nuclear forces, what is nato nuclear sharing, where does us have nukes in europe, does us have nukes in europe, who controls us nukes in europe