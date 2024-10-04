https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/finland-will-take-part-in-nato-nuclear-weapons-drills-steadfast-noon---reports-1120414523.html

Finland Will Take Part in NATO Nuclear Weapons Drills Steadfast Noon - Reports

Finland will take part in the NATO nuclear drills Steadfast Noon for the first time this year, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported on Friday, citing sources.

Finland will take part in NATO Steadfast Noon drills for the first time in October, the newspaper reported.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that by joining NATO and participating in its military activities, Finland has worsened its security situation. The president underscored that previously, Russia and Finland were on amicable terms. However, the accession of the Nordic country to NATO has altered the relationship.

