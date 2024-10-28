International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-can-no-longer-build-it-can-only-hinder-others---assanges-father-1120698112.html
US Can No Longer Build, It Can Only Hinder Others - Assange's Father
US Can No Longer Build, It Can Only Hinder Others - Assange's Father
Sputnik International
The United States can no longer build anything itself, it can only hinder other nations, John Shipton said in an interview with Sputnik.
2024-10-28T04:34+0000
2024-10-28T04:34+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
julian assange
brics
2024 brics summit in russia's kazan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120248431_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_55086641a0cb37ac470c42e2ebf432be.jpg
The United States can no longer build anything itself, it can only hinder other nations, John Shipton said in an interview with Sputnik. The activist added that after Hurricane Katrina, it became obvious to him that "the United States has lost the capacity to help itself." Shipton added that the Ukrainian government could collapse any day, stressing that things spin out of US control.Russia and Putin Rose to Defend AssangeShipton is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was the first world leader to speak out in defense of the journalist.In June, Assange, an Australian citizen, was released from a British prison, where he was held while his extradition to the United States was pending, after agreeing to a plea deal with the US. In the United States, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information.WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.Color Revolution Attempts UnderwayJohn Shipton expects several attempts of color revolutions to take place before the end of 2024.Shipton also said that Australia, France, Germany and Japan were facing commercial issues, along with Finland that was "going broke" after severing ties with Russia, without their own industries. The situation was caused by the United States’ policy to "institute its interests before the interests of those states," he said.The West is sparking color revolutions across the post-Soviet countries, particularly in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus, Shipton added.In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the relations between Russia and the United States that have influence on global security and stability were experiencing a deep crisis because of Washington's support for color revolutions, including in Ukraine.New Global Center of GravityThe "center of gravity" in the world has shifted toward BRICS, the organization is at the forefront of the world economy, demography and culture, John Shipton said.Last week, Shipton attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, where the results of Russia's chairmanship of the organization in 2024 were summed up. According to the activist, he enjoyed the trip to Kazan, and his brief acquaintance with Tatarstan and Tatar culture was "surprisingly good and pleasant."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/collective-west-has-self-isolated-and-condemned-itself-to-irrelevance--analyst-1120672885.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241027/2024-brics-summit-showed-collapsing-western-hegemony--experts-1120694006.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/16/1120248431_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_625518d50dd1f9ea52aa9498a49de36c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, brics expansion, brics summit, color revolutions, nato expansion, us hegemony, us crisis, assange nato, assange father, color revolutions us
russia-nato showdown, brics expansion, brics summit, color revolutions, nato expansion, us hegemony, us crisis, assange nato, assange father, color revolutions us

US Can No Longer Build, It Can Only Hinder Others - Assange's Father

04:34 GMT 28.10.2024
© AP Photo / Paula BronsteinFrank, a homeless man, sits in his tent with a river view, June 5, 2021, in Portland, Ore, as homelessness nationwide has reached record highs.
Frank, a homeless man, sits in his tent with a river view, June 5, 2021, in Portland, Ore, as homelessness nationwide has reached record highs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
© AP Photo / Paula Bronstein
Subscribe
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - John Shipton, an Australian activist and the father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, had a sit-down with Sputnik and shared his takes on most crucial issues of global policy, including the BRICS gradual ascension, West-backed color revolutions and Ukrainian crisis.
The United States can no longer build anything itself, it can only hinder other nations, John Shipton said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The United States for all of my life has always been internally a place that takes excessive positions. You have corporations having excessive power and so on. So it's always been a place of turmoil and riches in my lifetime. I don't expect it to be any different. Maybe the new president will be able to reform the place, but I think it's a gigantic, monstrous task," Shipton said, commenting on his expectations for the upcoming US presidential election.
The activist added that after Hurricane Katrina, it became obvious to him that "the United States has lost the capacity to help itself."

"And as far as within the empire and the exercise of power in the empire, it can only do negative things. So they can no longer build, they only have the capacity to resist other people's efforts to build their nations - with yellow, with color revolutions and all that sort of thing," he added.

Shipton added that the Ukrainian government could collapse any day, stressing that things spin out of US control.
"You know, they've got some real problems. I just see last night Israel attacked Iran. In Ukraine the current government's teetering fall any day. A strong little wind blow over and they'll say, we surrender," he said.
A burnt copy of a United Stated flag lays in front of the Palace of La Moneda, after it was lit by a single man to protest against the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence, in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2024
Analysis
‘Collective West Has Self-Isolated and Condemned Itself to Irrelevance’ – Analyst
25 October, 05:32 GMT

Russia and Putin Rose to Defend Assange

Shipton is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was the first world leader to speak out in defense of the journalist.
"President Putin in 2012 was the first head of state to defend Julian's interests as a publisher and a citizen. At a time when he was receiving, Julian was receiving, every smearing lie … And V.V. Putin defended his interests as a publisher and journalist. For that, I extend my affection to your president," Shipton said.
In June, Assange, an Australian citizen, was released from a British prison, where he was held while his extradition to the United States was pending, after agreeing to a plea deal with the US. In the United States, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.

Color Revolution Attempts Underway

John Shipton expects several attempts of color revolutions to take place before the end of 2024.
"We can clearly see the importance of information flow in a society. There is no doubt about this. There is example over and over again. And I would say we will probably see before the end of the year a couple more attempts at color revolutions," Shipton said.
Shipton also said that Australia, France, Germany and Japan were facing commercial issues, along with Finland that was "going broke" after severing ties with Russia, without their own industries. The situation was caused by the United States’ policy to "institute its interests before the interests of those states," he said.
The West is sparking color revolutions across the post-Soviet countries, particularly in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus, Shipton added.
In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the relations between Russia and the United States that have influence on global security and stability were experiencing a deep crisis because of Washington's support for color revolutions, including in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 2024 BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2024
Analysis
2024 BRICS Summit Showed Collapsing Western Hegemony – Experts
Yesterday, 14:09 GMT

New Global Center of Gravity

The "center of gravity" in the world has shifted toward BRICS, the organization is at the forefront of the world economy, demography and culture, John Shipton said.
Last week, Shipton attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, where the results of Russia's chairmanship of the organization in 2024 were summed up. According to the activist, he enjoyed the trip to Kazan, and his brief acquaintance with Tatarstan and Tatar culture was "surprisingly good and pleasant."
"I think, as for Russia and the BRICS, it was great seeing the skill with which Russia and China and India, each having very distinct and ancient cultures, temporized bringing those cultures together to form the BRICS, international non-western power bloc. So, in my feeling, the center of gravity in the world has moved towards the demographic, economic and cultural centers of the world," Shipton said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала