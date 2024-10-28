US Can No Longer Build, It Can Only Hinder Others - Assange's Father
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - John Shipton, an Australian activist and the father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, had a sit-down with Sputnik and shared his takes on most crucial issues of global policy, including the BRICS gradual ascension, West-backed color revolutions and Ukrainian crisis.
The United States can no longer build anything itself, it can only hinder other nations, John Shipton said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The United States for all of my life has always been internally a place that takes excessive positions. You have corporations having excessive power and so on. So it's always been a place of turmoil and riches in my lifetime. I don't expect it to be any different. Maybe the new president will be able to reform the place, but I think it's a gigantic, monstrous task," Shipton said, commenting on his expectations for the upcoming US presidential election.
The activist added that after Hurricane Katrina, it became obvious to him that "the United States has lost the capacity to help itself."
"And as far as within the empire and the exercise of power in the empire, it can only do negative things. So they can no longer build, they only have the capacity to resist other people's efforts to build their nations - with yellow, with color revolutions and all that sort of thing," he added.
Shipton added that the Ukrainian government could collapse any day, stressing that things spin out of US control.
"You know, they've got some real problems. I just see last night Israel attacked Iran. In Ukraine the current government's teetering fall any day. A strong little wind blow over and they'll say, we surrender," he said.
Russia and Putin Rose to Defend Assange
Shipton is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was the first world leader to speak out in defense of the journalist.
"President Putin in 2012 was the first head of state to defend Julian's interests as a publisher and a citizen. At a time when he was receiving, Julian was receiving, every smearing lie … And V.V. Putin defended his interests as a publisher and journalist. For that, I extend my affection to your president," Shipton said.
In June, Assange, an Australian citizen, was released from a British prison, where he was held while his extradition to the United States was pending, after agreeing to a plea deal with the US. In the United States, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
Color Revolution Attempts Underway
John Shipton expects several attempts of color revolutions to take place before the end of 2024.
"We can clearly see the importance of information flow in a society. There is no doubt about this. There is example over and over again. And I would say we will probably see before the end of the year a couple more attempts at color revolutions," Shipton said.
Shipton also said that Australia, France, Germany and Japan were facing commercial issues, along with Finland that was "going broke" after severing ties with Russia, without their own industries. The situation was caused by the United States’ policy to "institute its interests before the interests of those states," he said.
The West is sparking color revolutions across the post-Soviet countries, particularly in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus, Shipton added.
In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the relations between Russia and the United States that have influence on global security and stability were experiencing a deep crisis because of Washington's support for color revolutions, including in Ukraine.
New Global Center of Gravity
The "center of gravity" in the world has shifted toward BRICS, the organization is at the forefront of the world economy, demography and culture, John Shipton said.
Last week, Shipton attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, where the results of Russia's chairmanship of the organization in 2024 were summed up. According to the activist, he enjoyed the trip to Kazan, and his brief acquaintance with Tatarstan and Tatar culture was "surprisingly good and pleasant."
"I think, as for Russia and the BRICS, it was great seeing the skill with which Russia and China and India, each having very distinct and ancient cultures, temporized bringing those cultures together to form the BRICS, international non-western power bloc. So, in my feeling, the center of gravity in the world has moved towards the demographic, economic and cultural centers of the world," Shipton said.