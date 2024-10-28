https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/us-can-no-longer-build-it-can-only-hinder-others---assanges-father-1120698112.html

US Can No Longer Build, It Can Only Hinder Others - Assange's Father

The United States can no longer build anything itself, it can only hinder other nations, John Shipton said in an interview with Sputnik.

The United States can no longer build anything itself, it can only hinder other nations, John Shipton said in an interview with Sputnik. The activist added that after Hurricane Katrina, it became obvious to him that "the United States has lost the capacity to help itself." Shipton added that the Ukrainian government could collapse any day, stressing that things spin out of US control.Russia and Putin Rose to Defend AssangeShipton is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was the first world leader to speak out in defense of the journalist.In June, Assange, an Australian citizen, was released from a British prison, where he was held while his extradition to the United States was pending, after agreeing to a plea deal with the US. In the United States, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information.WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.Color Revolution Attempts UnderwayJohn Shipton expects several attempts of color revolutions to take place before the end of 2024.Shipton also said that Australia, France, Germany and Japan were facing commercial issues, along with Finland that was "going broke" after severing ties with Russia, without their own industries. The situation was caused by the United States’ policy to "institute its interests before the interests of those states," he said.The West is sparking color revolutions across the post-Soviet countries, particularly in Kazakhstan, Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus, Shipton added.In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the relations between Russia and the United States that have influence on global security and stability were experiencing a deep crisis because of Washington's support for color revolutions, including in Ukraine.New Global Center of GravityThe "center of gravity" in the world has shifted toward BRICS, the organization is at the forefront of the world economy, demography and culture, John Shipton said.Last week, Shipton attended the BRICS summit in Kazan, where the results of Russia's chairmanship of the organization in 2024 were summed up. According to the activist, he enjoyed the trip to Kazan, and his brief acquaintance with Tatarstan and Tatar culture was "surprisingly good and pleasant."

