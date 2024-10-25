https://sputnikglobe.com/20241025/collective-west-has-self-isolated-and-condemned-itself-to-irrelevance--analyst-1120672885.html

‘Collective West Has Self-Isolated and Condemned Itself to Irrelevance’ – Analyst

International relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow, in an interview with Sputnik, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's firm stance at the recent BRICS summit, highlighting Russia's growing influence on the global stage despite Western efforts to isolate the country.

Doctorow pointed out that the success of the summit, which brought together nations representing nearly half of the world's population, demonstrates Russia’s strong global posture and the failure of anti-Russian sanctions.The analyst further speculated how Russia leveraged its BRICS presidency to advance innovative goals, such as establishing commodity exchanges and a reinsurance pool, positioning the country as a constructive leader. Doctorow emphasized that these achievements send a clear message: “Russia is not isolated; on the contrary, the Collective West has self-isolated and condemned itself to irrelevance.”The analyst also predicted the Ukraine crisis will conclude in 2025, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.

