'Collective West Has Self-Isolated and Condemned Itself to Irrelevance' – Analyst
‘Collective West Has Self-Isolated and Condemned Itself to Irrelevance’ – Analyst
International relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow, in an interview with Sputnik, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's firm stance at the recent BRICS summit, highlighting Russia's growing influence on the global stage despite Western efforts to isolate the country.
Doctorow pointed out that the success of the summit, which brought together nations representing nearly half of the world's population, demonstrates Russia’s strong global posture and the failure of anti-Russian sanctions.The analyst further speculated how Russia leveraged its BRICS presidency to advance innovative goals, such as establishing commodity exchanges and a reinsurance pool, positioning the country as a constructive leader. Doctorow emphasized that these achievements send a clear message: “Russia is not isolated; on the contrary, the Collective West has self-isolated and condemned itself to irrelevance.”The analyst also predicted the Ukraine crisis will conclude in 2025, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.
05:32 GMT 25.10.2024
Anatoly Dontsov
All materials
International relations analyst Gilbert Doctorow, in an interview with Sputnik, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's firm stance at the recent BRICS summit, highlighting Russia's growing influence on the global stage despite Western efforts to isolate the country.
Doctorow pointed out that the success of the summit, which brought together nations representing nearly half of the world's population, demonstrates Russia’s strong global posture and the failure of anti-Russian sanctions.

“Because of the important guests, numbering more than 25 heads of government, it has been impossible for major media in the West to ignore BRICS and Russia," Doctorow said, noting how this undermines the narrative of Russia's supposed isolation.

The analyst further speculated how Russia leveraged its BRICS presidency to advance innovative goals, such as establishing commodity exchanges and a reinsurance pool, positioning the country as a constructive leader. Doctorow emphasized that these achievements send a clear message: Russia is not isolated; on the contrary, the Collective West has self-isolated and condemned itself to irrelevance.”

"The BRICS message of a multipolar world, of respect for the sovereignty and unique cultures of each nation will surely have an impact on Europeans' perception of Russia and of themselves," Doctorow added, stressing the long-term significance of BRICS in shaping global politics.

The analyst also predicted the Ukraine crisis will conclude in 2025, regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election.

“This will be all the more the case when the United States puts an end to the Ukraine war by withdrawing its financial and military assistance to Kiev. That day will come very early in 2025 if Trump wins on 5 November; it will come with a slight delay in 2025 if Harris wins because Congress will resist any further appropriations to Kiev,” Doctorow speculated.

