Bryansk Infiltrators Had Enough Firepower to Level Small City: Here’s What Arms They Were Carrying
Bryansk Infiltrators Had Enough Firepower to Level Small City: Here's What Arms They Were Carrying
Footage released by the Russian Security Service (FSB) of the cache of equipment foreign mercs brought with them as they attempted to violate the border in Bryansk region offers clues about who might have sent them, and whose interests they are fighting for.
Among the seized equipment were:The footage is highly reminiscent of similar imagery which came out of Syria after the defeat of terrorist militiamen sponsored by the CIA and the US's regional allies and tasked with overthrowing Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Russia's FSB has published a new video showing weapons, ammunition, and equipment seized during an operation to repel an attack by foreign saboteurs on Russia's Bryansk region
Russia’s FSB has published a new video showing weapons, ammunition, and equipment seized during an operation to repel an attack by foreign saboteurs on Russia’s Bryansk region
Bryansk Infiltrators Had Enough Firepower to Level Small City: Here’s What Arms They Were Carrying
11:07 GMT 29.10.2024 (Updated: 11:08 GMT 29.10.2024)
Russian border forces foiled an attempt by a heavily-armed Ukrainian sabotage team to infiltrate the frontier on Monday. Along with weapons, the mercenaries carried an array of accessories and personal belongings identifying them as foreigners.
Footage released
by the Russian Security Service (FSB) of the cache of equipment foreign mercs brought with them as they attempted to violate the border in Bryansk region offers clues about who might have sent them, and whose interests they are fighting for.
Among the seized equipment were:
At least a dozen Bullspike hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, manufactured by Bulgarian arms maker VMZ, and delivered to Ukraine from summer 2022 onward.
An AT4 – a Swedish-made, disposable, shoulder-fired recoilless anti-tank weapon manufactured by Saab Bofors Dynamics. Known to have been sent to Ukraine by Sweden and Denmark by the thousands in 2022.
What looks like a lone, partially disassembled FN Minimi 7.62 MK3 light machine gun, manufactured by Belgian small arms giant FN Herstal. Belgium and the Netherlands are known to have delivered scores of FN Minimis and ammo to go along with them to Kiev from 2022 onward.
Non-Eastern Bloc standard assault rifles and dozens of mags to go along with them.
High-explosive ammo, including 40x53 mm high-velocity grenades for use by either dedicated grenade launchers or kits attachable to assault rifles, plus what appear to be variants of handheld M67-series frag grenades and even older MK2 ‘Pineapple’ series grenades.
Explosive charges, including Semtex general-purpose RDX and PETN plastic explosives, made in the Czech Republic. These heavy-duty charges could be used to destroy a vehicle or level a small building.
An array of personal gear with English-language writing, including backpacks, satchels, med kits, and ammo pouches and small arms protective inserts (SAPIs) with the text ‘Strike Face Handle With Care’ slapped on them.
The footage is highly reminiscent of similar imagery
which came out of Syria after the defeat of terrorist militiamen sponsored by the CIA
and the US's regional allies and tasked with overthrowing Syrian President Bashar Assad.