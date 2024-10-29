https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russias-fsb-releases-video-of-thwarted-ukrainian-attempt-to-infiltrate-bryansk-region-1120713177.html
FSB Releases Video Showing Equipment Seized After Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Bryansk Region
FSB Releases Video Showing Equipment Seized After Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Bryansk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has published new video and photos about the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs.
2024-10-29T05:53+0000
2024-10-29T05:53+0000
2024-10-29T06:02+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian federal security service (fsb)
russia
bryansk
state borders
saboteurs
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120713019_96:0:1316:686_1920x0_80_0_0_acdc5241b0ec34b6ce189a6597f5d1fc.jpg
Russia's Federal Security Service has published a new video and photos of the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs.In particular, weapons, ammunition, and equipment that the saboteurs tried to attack the Bryansk region with are shown, as well as two Canadian flags.On October 28, the FSB reported that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region had been thwarted, with four saboteurs eliminated and part of the sabotage group hit with artillery fire.On one of the eliminated saboteurs' body was a tattoo indicating that he was a member of the US Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment, the FSB said, adding that the saboteurs also had personal items indicating their allegiance to third countries, as well as foreign weapons and communications equipment.
russia
bryansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1d/1120713019_249:0:1164:686_1920x0_80_0_0_b14bc4775b7434f54ce156d7e994602b.jpg
Russia’s FSB has published a new video showing weapons, ammunition, and equipment seized during an operation to repel an attack by foreign saboteurs on Russia’s Bryansk region
Sputnik International
Russia’s FSB has published a new video showing weapons, ammunition, and equipment seized during an operation to repel an attack by foreign saboteurs on Russia’s Bryansk region
2024-10-29T05:53+0000
true
PT1M14S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian federal security service, russian state border, foreign saboteurs
russian federal security service, russian state border, foreign saboteurs
FSB Releases Video Showing Equipment Seized After Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Bryansk Region
05:53 GMT 29.10.2024 (Updated: 06:02 GMT 29.10.2024)
On Monday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region had been foiled.
Russia's Federal Security Service
has published a new video and photos of the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs.
In particular, weapons, ammunition, and equipment that the saboteurs tried to attack the Bryansk region with are shown, as well as two Canadian flags.
On October 28, the FSB reported that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region had been thwarted, with four saboteurs eliminated and part of the sabotage group hit with artillery fire.
On one of the eliminated saboteurs' body was a tattoo indicating that he was a member of the US Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment, the FSB said, adding that the saboteurs also had personal items indicating their allegiance to third countries, as well as foreign weapons and communications equipment.