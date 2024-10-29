International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
FSB Releases Video Showing Equipment Seized After Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Bryansk Region
FSB Releases Video Showing Equipment Seized After Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Bryansk Region
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has published new video and photos about the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs.
Russia's Federal Security Service has published a new video and photos of the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs.In particular, weapons, ammunition, and equipment that the saboteurs tried to attack the Bryansk region with are shown, as well as two Canadian flags.On October 28, the FSB reported that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region had been thwarted, with four saboteurs eliminated and part of the sabotage group hit with artillery fire.On one of the eliminated saboteurs' body was a tattoo indicating that he was a member of the US Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment, the FSB said, adding that the saboteurs also had personal items indicating their allegiance to third countries, as well as foreign weapons and communications equipment.
Russia’s FSB has published a new video showing weapons, ammunition, and equipment seized during an operation to repel an attack by foreign saboteurs on Russia’s Bryansk region
FSB Releases Video Showing Equipment Seized After Ukrainian Attempt to Infiltrate Bryansk Region

05:53 GMT 29.10.2024 (Updated: 06:02 GMT 29.10.2024)
On Monday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region had been foiled.
Russia's Federal Security Service has published a new video and photos of the suppression of an attempt to violate the Russian state border in the Bryansk region with the participation of foreign saboteurs.
In particular, weapons, ammunition, and equipment that the saboteurs tried to attack the Bryansk region with are shown, as well as two Canadian flags.
On October 28, the FSB reported that an attempt to violate Russia's state border in the Bryansk region had been thwarted, with four saboteurs eliminated and part of the sabotage group hit with artillery fire.
On one of the eliminated saboteurs' body was a tattoo indicating that he was a member of the US Army's elite 75th Ranger Regiment, the FSB said, adding that the saboteurs also had personal items indicating their allegiance to third countries, as well as foreign weapons and communications equipment.
