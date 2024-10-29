https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/denmark-condones-recruitment-of-mercenaries-by-ukrainian-embassy---russian-ambassador-1120715051.html

Denmark Condones Recruitment of Mercenaries by Ukrainian Embassy - Russian Ambassador

Danish authorities condone recruitment of mercenaries by the Ukrainian embassy, ​​declaring the absence of responsibility for this, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The recruitment of mercenaries is condoned by the Danish authorities, who indicated that the participation of Danish citizens in military actions in Ukraine against Russia does not contradict national legislation," he said. The ambassador noted that the participation of more than two dozen Danish mercenaries in the conflict in Ukraine had been documented, with many of them already eliminated. The Russian investigation has issued decisions to prosecute the remaining ones, the head of the diplomatic mission added. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, stated that Ukraine was violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by recruiting mercenaries through its embassies. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that the Kiev regime was using foreign mercenaries as "cannon fodder," and that Russian troops would continue to destroy them throughout Ukraine. Those who came to fight for money admitted in many interviews that the Ukrainian military poorly coordinated their actions, and the chances of surviving the fighting were small, since the intensity of the conflict was incomparable with their Afghanistan and the Middle East experience.

