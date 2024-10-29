https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/german-rheinmetall-plant-in-ukraine-will-be-legitimate-target-for-russian-troops---kremlin-1120715624.html

German Rheinmetall Plant in Ukraine Will Be Legitimate Target for Russian Troops - Kremlin

A plant of Germany's largest arms manufacturer, Rheinmetall, will be a legitimate target for Russian troops like any other defense enterprise in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, yes," Peskov told reporters. Last week, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said that the company was constructing four plants to produce ammunition and military equipment in Ukraine, with the first one already being operational.The Rheilmentall CEO added that the operational plant was performing maintenance services for Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles and tanks at the moment, but he expected that by the end of the year, it would be possible to assemble Lynx infantry fighting vehicles at its facilities.

