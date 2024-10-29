https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/houthis-say-attacked-industrial-zone-in-israeli-ashkelon-using-drones-1120713827.html
Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Industrial Zone in Israeli City of Ashkelon
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Tuesday that attacked the Ashkelon industrial zone of Israel with drones.
"Within the fifth round of escalation, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeting the industrial zone of the Israeli enemy in the Ashkelon region [of] southern occupied Palestine. The operation was carried out with a number of drones, that have successfully achieved their objectives," the Houthis wrote on Telegram.Previously, the Houthis, who control significant portions of Yemen's Red Sea coast, expressed their support for Palestine and proclaimed their intention to target vessels linked to Israel. They have also asserted that they do not interfere with freedom of navigation in the region and do not target vessels belonging to other nations. In response to their attacks, several companies have chosen to suspend shipping operations across the Red Sea.
Previously, the Houthis, who control significant portions of Yemen's Red Sea coast, expressed their support for Palestine and proclaimed their intention to target vessels linked to Israel. They have also asserted that they do not interfere with freedom of navigation in the region and do not target vessels belonging to other nations. In response to their attacks, several companies have chosen to suspend shipping operations across the Red Sea.