Israeli Media Fear Houthis Have Arrived on Israel's Border as Militia Touts Readiness for 'Long War'
The Yemeni militia began its 11-month-long campaign against Israel on October 19, 2023 with the launch of missiles and drones toward Israeli cities, followed
The Yemeni militia began its 11-month-long campaign against Israel on October 19, 2023 with the launch of missiles and drones toward Israeli cities, followed by attacks on suspected Israeli-owned or linked merchant shipping in the Red Sea, in solidarity with Gaza.
Israeli media has expressed growing concerns
over the military’s silence on a string of reports that Houthi fighters have begun trickling into southern Syria, possibly to open a new front against Israel, amid explosive regional tensions
.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Office offered “no comment”
Thursday to reports
by i24 News’ Hebrew language service citing Syrian and Yemeni sources that Houthi fighters are being concentrated on the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel’s Kan News claims there are as many as “a few thousand” Houthi special forces in Syria, and that they are commanded by a general. Israel's Alma Research and Education Center assessed
last week that "there is a Houthi presence in Syria," but that its extent is unknown.
Last week, an informed source told Sputnik that a “brigade-sized force belonging to Ansar Allah [the Houthis, ed.] was deployed to Syria through Jordan in small groups.” The source indicated that the elite fighters are trained in the operation of armored vehicles, artillery and drones.
Abed al-Thawr, a retired Yemeni brigadier general and military expert close to the Houthis, told Sputnik Arabic
that although many Yemenis seek to participate in a ground battle against the Israeli army, the regional countries separating Yemen and Israel are eager to prevent their passage out of fear of escalating the conflict.
The Houthis “formally announced a military confrontation between themselves and the Zionist enemy, as well as America, October 19, 2023, but so far no forces have been sent to Syria; if there was a possibility [to do so], Yemen would have taken the initiative immediately,” al-Thawr said.
Al-Thawr said the Houthis’ initiative “imposing dominance over the Red Sea” is “in itself a powerful military operation,” proving the militia’s ability to “neutralize” the strike potential of Israel’s American and British allies, and “to impose new rules of engagement on them, with the withdrawal of the USS Roosevelt carrier evidence of that.”
The Yemeni observer also stressed that Syria’s Army is strong enough, and “does not need support from Yemeni forces...to deal with the enemy.”
“Israel today is in the jaws of the Iraqi, Lebanese, Syrian and Yemeni resistance, and it has no solution except to remove its hand from Gaza,” al-Thawr said.
Houthi Defense Minister Maj. Gen. Mohammad al-Atifi announced Thursday
that “the Yemeni Army holds the key to victory,” and “is prepared for a long war of attrition against the usurping Zionist regime, its sponsors and allies.” The militia’s struggle against Israel is “deeply rooted in our beliefs” and Yemenis are “well aware of the fact that this campaign is a sacred and religious duty that requires tremendous sacrifices,” al-Atifi said.
Houthi attacks on Israel have included missile and drone strikes demonstrating the militia’s ability to overcome Israel’s sophisticated air and missile defenses, but have caused little direct damage, with harm instead largely done to Israel’s economy
– in the form of lost Red Sea revenues
for Israeli shipping magnates, and the bankruptcy
of Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat.
The militia reportedly resumed
its Red Sea operations on Friday after an 18-day lull, with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reporting a “suspicious approach” of a makeshift drone boat toward a merchant vessel off the Yemeni coast, about 45 nautical miles south of Al Mukha in the Bab-El-Mandeb Strait.
The US, which cobbled together a ‘coalition of the willing’ style armada in the Red Sea to battle the Houthis last December, and began striking targets inside Yemen in January, admitted this summer that its forces’ were “failing” to deter militia attacks. Last week, a retired Royal Navy commander told media that the Houthis were “achieving their ends, all of them
, and we’re achieving none of ours. We’re spending millions and millions of dollars on not winning. It’s a real problem.”
Earlier this week, a senior Houthi official said
that Washington had offered the militia formal recognition in exchange for a halt to maritime attacks. US officials called the information a “total fabrication,” "propaganda" and "misinformation."