N. Korean Foreign Head to Visit Moscow Wednesday for Talks With Russian Officials
N. Korean Foreign Head to Visit Moscow Wednesday for Talks With Russian Officials
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will arrive in Moscow on October 30 to hold talks with Russian officials, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The minister will be in Moscow tomorrow [on Wednesday], she is currently in Vladivostok," the source said, confirming that talks with officials are planned.Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a two-day visit to Pyongyang in June, during which he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership. The treaty includes a pledge by the two countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack.
N. Korean Foreign Head to Visit Moscow Wednesday for Talks With Russian Officials

09:25 GMT 29.10.2024 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 29.10.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will arrive in Moscow on October 30 to hold talks with Russian officials, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The minister will be in Moscow tomorrow [on Wednesday], she is currently in Vladivostok," the source said, confirming that talks with officials are planned.
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a two-day visit to Pyongyang in June, during which he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a treaty on the comprehensive strategic partnership. The treaty includes a pledge by the two countries to mutually provide military and other assistance if either comes under attack.
