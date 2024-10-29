https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/pentagon-warns-us-munitions-stockpile-strained-by-support-for-ukraine-1120719006.html

Pentagon Warns US Munitions Stockpile Strained by Support for Ukraine

Pentagon Warns US Munitions Stockpile Strained by Support for Ukraine

Sputnik International

US military assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia has brought to light issues with maintaining and stepping up the United States’ munitions stockpiles, the Pentagon said in the National Defense Industrial Strategy Implementation Plan on Tuesday.

2024-10-29T15:37+0000

2024-10-29T15:37+0000

2024-10-29T15:37+0000

military

us

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

nato

pentagon

us department of defense (dod)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118862208_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_221073fe4594c36adc6c05bfec21e000.jpg

"U.S. material support to Ukraine has revealed challenges in maintaining, reconstituting, and increasing production of U.S. munitions stockpiles. Failure to maintain, and potentially increase, these stockpiles risk operational capability and force readiness," the report said. The Pentagon requires increased capacity to ensure sufficient production of new, advanced munitions, the report added.In the meantime, The Economist, citing a source familiar with US support for Kiev, reports that the United States can no longer provide military assistance to Ukraine without taking on serious risks.“We have no more to give them without taking serious risks in other places,” the source said.The source added that it is uncertain whether Washington can supply Ukraine with enough or produce sufficient weaponry.Previously, The Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported that the US is running low on certain types of air defense missiles due to aid to Israel and Ukraine, raising questions about the Pentagon's ability to respond to conflicts in the Middle East, Europe, and a potential confrontation in the Asia-Pacific region.Russia believes that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder a resolution, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict, and are "playing with fire." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russia. He said the U.S. and NATO are directly involved in the conflict, not only through weapons supplies but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy, and other countries. The Kremlin has stated that the West's weapon supply to Ukraine does not contribute to negotiations and will have a negative effect.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/dwindling-pentagon-stockpiles-force-us-to-send-fewer-weapons-to-ukraine--reports-1120177091.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us dod, pentagon, us weapons stockpiles, us weapons for ukraine