https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/dwindling-pentagon-stockpiles-force-us-to-send-fewer-weapons-to-ukraine--reports-1120177091.html

Dwindling Pentagon Stockpiles Force US to Send Fewer Weapons to Ukraine – Reports

Dwindling Pentagon Stockpiles Force US to Send Fewer Weapons to Ukraine – Reports

Sputnik International

Dwindling US weapons depots have been the main reason for sending modest aid packages to Ukraine in recent months, CNN reported on Monday, citing several US officials.

2024-09-17T13:58+0000

2024-09-17T13:58+0000

2024-09-17T13:58+0000

military

us

joe biden

ukraine

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/08/1118862208_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_221073fe4594c36adc6c05bfec21e000.jpg

The paradox is that even though the Biden administration still has almost $6 billion left to help Ukraine in the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), it cannot send more weapons, since they are not available in warehouses, the report said. At the same time, the PDA is set to expire on September 30 unless Congress agrees to grant more time to spend the remaining funds. One of the reasons for the insufficient aid sent to Ukraine is the US reluctance to do so at the expense of its readiness, as well as a policy of not sending Kiev too many weapons at one time due to the country’s inability to absorb the equipment and distribute it effectively and quickly, the report said. Russia has repeatedly stated that it views the supply of weapons to Ukraine as an impediment to the peace process, arguing this makes NATO countries a party to the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine will be considered legitimate targets for Russia. Reuters reported earlier in September that the US State Department hopes to tie an extension for the PDA funding into a stopgap funding bill, which lawmakers could pass before the end of the month to prevent a government shutdown. The Biden administration is also developing an alternative plan to spend the remaining PDA funds in a substantial package before the end of the month. Under the backup plan, the delivery timeline for the aid would be pushed back, according to the report.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/us-uk-scramble-to-supply-ukraine-with-amraam-missiles-1120116806.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us weapons, us weapons supplies to ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, us military depots, pentagon, us dod, us stockpiles