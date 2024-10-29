https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russian-captives-family-says-facing-ransom-demands-of-10200-from-ukrainian-forces-1120712485.html

Russian Captive's Family Says Facing Ransom Demands of $10,200 From Ukrainian Forces

Russian Captive's Family Says Facing Ransom Demands of $10,200 From Ukrainian Forces

Ukrainian armed forces are demanding a ransom of 1 million rubles ($10,200) from the family of a captured Russian soldier, threatening to kill him, the prisoner's stepbrother told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"They called and said: 'If you want him to live, then drop a million' to put him on the lists [for exchange], they threaten that the children will be sent a video where he is abused, they say that they will throw him out, and dogs will eat him, or he will die. They say that he will die from freezing, from dehydration, that he will not be fed if we do not send money," the stepbrother said. The extortion began on October 12. Every night, a girl called the prisoner's family, threatening to kill him and demanding the money. On October 21, the blackmailers issued the final ultimatum, promising to kill the Russian soldier. However, on October 22, they sent a video in which the prisoner rudely requested to transfer the money, the soldier's relative said, adding that after that all communication with extortionists ended.

