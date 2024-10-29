https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/unrwa-head-denounces-israeli-knessets-ban-on-agencys-activity-in-israel-1120713568.html

UNRWA Head Denounces Israeli Knesset’s Ban on Agency’s Activity in Israel

UNRWA Head Denounces Israeli Knesset’s Ban on Agency’s Activity in Israel

Sputnik International

The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, has called the Israeli parliament's decision to ban the agency's activities in Israel a "collective punishment" that violates the UN Charter.

2024-10-29T06:16+0000

2024-10-29T06:16+0000

2024-10-29T06:17+0000

world

middle east

united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)

the united nations (un)

knesset

gaza strip

israel

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/01/1119981550_0:289:3071:2016_1920x0_80_0_0_aca5c746ee72c6d8bdd931732f48207e.jpg

"The vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against [UNRWA] this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law," Lazzarini said on X. The UNRWA head added that the bills would only "deepen the suffering of Palestinians," especially in the Gaza Strip. Such moves discredit UNRWA and delegitimize the agency's role in providing human development assistance and services to Palestinian refugees, Lazzarini said. A number of states, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom have spoken out against the possible ban on UNRWA in Israel. On October 28, the Knesset reportedly approved two bills aimed at blocking UNRWA's activities in areas under Israeli control. The bills received 92 votes in favor and 10 votes against. Israel has repeatedly claimed that the UN agency's staff have ties to Palestinian movement Hamas. On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, fighters of Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The death toll from the Israeli attacks has surpassed 43,000, according to local health authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/unrwa-says-death-toll-of-agencys-staff-in-gaza-nears-200-1119527487.html

gaza strip

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

unrwa head, united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east, sraeli parliament's decision