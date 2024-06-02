https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/unrwa-17-mln-displaced-to-other-areas-of-gaza-due-to-israels-rafah-operation-1118747794.html

UNRWA: 1.7 mln Displaced to Other Areas of Gaza Due to Israel's Rafah Operation

About 1.7 million people have been displaced to the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and central sectors due to Israel's Rafah operation, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said on social network X.

The UN humanitarian mission in the Gaza Strip says the Israeli assault on Rafah has forced nearly 2 million refugees to flee once again.UNRWA noted that all 36 shelters in Rafah where people sought refuge are now empty.UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini also stressed that the agency has had to suspend medical and other essential services in Rafah due to the ongoing hostilities.The agency noted that the humanitarian space "continues to shrink."Earlier, Lazzarini said Israel was delegitimizing the UN agency and threatening the work of its staff.Over 36,200 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

