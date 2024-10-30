https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/assanges-father-praises-performance-of-russian-foreign-ministry-rosatom-1120725834.html

Assange’s Father Praises Performance of Russian Foreign Ministry, Rosatom

Assange’s Father Praises Performance of Russian Foreign Ministry, Rosatom

Sputnik International

John Shipton, an Australian activist and the father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in an interview with Sputnik has praised the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry, especially former Foreign Minister Yevgeny Primakov, as well as performance of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation.

2024-10-30T09:26+0000

2024-10-30T09:26+0000

2024-10-30T09:26+0000

world

julian assange

yevgeny primakov

russia

kazan

tatarstan

brics

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120725674_0:154:3093:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_39206c4a6d286a2f955fc6f903b5191e.jpg

"There's two institutions that I really admire. One is the Russian foreign ministry. And particularly, I admire tremendously Primakov, who at the worst of times preserved the foreign ministry, managed to get enough money and stopped it being broken up. And the other one is Rosatom. These are magnificent institutions," Shipton said. He also wondered why people in the United States would contemplate "breaking up such magnificent human achievements," adding that those who want to do it are "devils on the earth." John Shipton attended the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, for which he has been criticized. The activist said that he liked his trip and that his brief insight into the culture of Tatarstan was "surprisingly good and pleasant." He also expressed the opinion that the "center of gravity" in the world has moved towards BRICS. The 16th BRICS summit was held in Russia's Kazan from October 22-24.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/pepe-escobar-brics-make-history---can-they-keep-the-momentum-1120707386.html

russia

kazan

tatarstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

australian activist, praises performance, russian foreign ministry, rosatom, former foreign minister yevgeny primakov