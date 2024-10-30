https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/brics-summit-results-demonstrate-wests-failure-to-isolate-russia--lavrov-1120725403.html

BRICS Summit Results Demonstrate West’s Failure to Isolate Russia – Lavrov

The results of the 16th BRICS Summit held in the Russian city of Kazan demonstrate the failure of the collective West to isolate Russia in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"The collective West, led by the United States, has unleashed a full-scale hybrid aggression against Russia with the aim of inflicting a strategic defeat. But attempts to isolate our country have failed utterly. The world's majority states are not following the West's lead and are strengthening relations with us. The results of the BRICS summit in Kazan are testimony to this fact," Lavrov said at the 8th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad. The minister added that despite all Western efforts to contain Russia, all the goals of the special military operation would be achieved. The 8th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad is being held in Moscow from October 30-31 under the slogan "Together with Russia." The event will bring together some 400 leaders and activists from Russian communities in more than 100 countries.

