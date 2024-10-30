International
China Refutes EU’s Decision to Impose Tariffs on EVs, Files Complaint With WTO
China Refutes EU’s Decision to Impose Tariffs on EVs, Files Complaint With WTO
Sputnik International
China refutes the European Union's decision to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday evening, the EU officially published a decision to impose additional duties on electric vehicles from China amounting to up to 35.3%, which takes effect on Wednesday. The ministry added that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric cars represented a protectionist approach that is actually "unfair competition" under the pretext of "fair competition." In late September, the European Commission proposed a final draft decision to impose import duties on electric vehicles from China. Beijing said commercial disputes could provoke a "trade war." On October 11, China introduced temporary anti-dumping measures against EU imports of brandy, which could seriously affect EU producers. The EU Commission has also vowed to challenge China's decision at the WTO.
China Refutes EU's Decision to Impose Tariffs on EVs, Files Complaint With WTO

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China refutes the European Union's decision to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday evening, the EU officially published a decision to impose additional duties on electric vehicles from China amounting to up to 35.3%, which takes effect on Wednesday.
"China does not recognize or accept this decision and has filed a complaint with the WTO," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric cars represented a protectionist approach that is actually "unfair competition" under the pretext of "fair competition."
"China will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the rights and interests of its companies," the statement added.
In late September, the European Commission proposed a final draft decision to impose import duties on electric vehicles from China. Beijing said commercial disputes could provoke a "trade war."
On October 11, China introduced temporary anti-dumping measures against EU imports of brandy, which could seriously affect EU producers. The EU Commission has also vowed to challenge China's decision at the WTO.
