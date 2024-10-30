https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/china-refutes-eus-decision-to-impose-tariffs-on-evs-files-complaint-with-wto--1120724355.html

China Refutes EU’s Decision to Impose Tariffs on EVs, Files Complaint With WTO

China Refutes EU’s Decision to Impose Tariffs on EVs, Files Complaint With WTO

Sputnik International

China refutes the European Union's decision to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

2024-10-30T06:39+0000

2024-10-30T06:39+0000

2024-10-30T06:39+0000

world

china

beijing

european union (eu)

world trade organization (wto)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/06/1118294792_0:152:2502:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_1c3dc66e9923cd2a904c65de100a58b2.jpg

On Tuesday evening, the EU officially published a decision to impose additional duties on electric vehicles from China amounting to up to 35.3%, which takes effect on Wednesday. The ministry added that the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric cars represented a protectionist approach that is actually "unfair competition" under the pretext of "fair competition." In late September, the European Commission proposed a final draft decision to impose import duties on electric vehicles from China. Beijing said commercial disputes could provoke a "trade war." On October 11, China introduced temporary anti-dumping measures against EU imports of brandy, which could seriously affect EU producers. The EU Commission has also vowed to challenge China's decision at the WTO.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/duties-on-eu-imports-of-electric-cars-from-china-to-be-imposed-from-october-30---document-1120722560.html

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china refutes eu’s decision, tariffs on evs, chinese electric vehicles, chinese ministry of commerce