Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Tops $2,800 Per Troy Ounce

The price of gold is growing on Wednesday, reaching over $2,800 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.

As of 06:41 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $19.1, or 0.69%, to $2,800.2 per troy ounce.

