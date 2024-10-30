https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/gold-price-hits-new-all-time-high-tops-2800-per-troy-ounce-1120724507.html
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Tops $2,800 Per Troy Ounce
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Tops $2,800 Per Troy Ounce
Sputnik International
The price of gold is growing on Wednesday, reaching over $2,800 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
2024-10-30T06:48+0000
2024-10-30T06:48+0000
2024-10-30T06:48+0000
economy
business
gold
gold prices
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_0:81:2885:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb27b4b816a2be2e73a5a5d509df2de.jpg
As of 06:41 GMT, the price of the December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange increased by $19.1, or 0.69%, to $2,800.2 per troy ounce.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/how-much-of-the-worlds-gold-reserves-are-held-by-brics-nations-1120625898.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_254:0:2633:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff846dbd39514d77767dbaffa3cffaf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gold price, price of gold, trading data
gold price, price of gold, trading data
Gold Price Hits New All-Time High, Tops $2,800 Per Troy Ounce
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold is growing on Wednesday, reaching over $2,800 per troy ounce for the first time in history, the trading data showed.
As of 06:41 GMT, the price of the December gold futures
on the New York Comex exchange increased by $19.1, or 0.69%, to $2,800.2 per troy ounce.