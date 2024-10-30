https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/moscow-calls-attack-on-ria-novosti-correspondent-in-tbilisi-efforts-to-gag-russian-journalists-1120725958.html

Moscow Calls Attack on RIA Novosti Correspondent in Tbilisi Efforts to Gag Russian Journalists

Russian journalists who show the real picture of events hinder the West from shaping the worldview they want to convey, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on an incident with a RIA Novosti correspondent that occurred at a rally in Tbilisi.

"Look at what is going on from the Western perspective. What a wonderful place the world would be from the Western democratic point of view, if the pictures, footage, factual information presented by Russian journalists did not break through," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio. The spokeswoman added that without Russian journalists and observers showing the real picture, there would be no rough edges in Western media coverage of political events. On October 29, a RIA Novosti correspondent was surrounded by participants of the Georgian opposition rally near the country's parliament in Tbilisi for speaking Russian, fell to the ground, but was rescued by police officers. The demonstrators chanted anti-Russian slogans and followed the journalist, carrying a megaphone with a loud siren above his head. The correspondent said he suffered acoustic shock. On Tuesday evening, the Georgian opposition started a rally in central Tbilisi, after rejecting the results of recent parliamentary elections. The protesters were carrying Georgian and EU flags as well as banners with pro-EU slogans. Georgia held parliamentary elections on Saturday. According to the final count of votes announced by the election commission on Sunday, the ruling Georgian Dream party received 53.93%, and while four opposition parties together made it into the parliament with 37.78% of the vote. They have refused to recognize the outcome and have demanded a new vote. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who has long been in confrontation with the government for passing law on foreign agents and its reluctance to join the Western sanctions against Russia, among other policies, not only rejected the election results but also called on people to take to the streets.

2024

