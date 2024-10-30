https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/over-100000-ukrainian-servicemen-deserted-from-armed-forces---lawmaker-1120723549.html

Over 100,000 Ukrainian Servicemen Deserted From Armed Forces - Lawmaker

More than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen deserted from the Ukrainian armed forces or voluntarily left their units, Ukrainian lawmaker Anna Skorokhod said.

"Unauthorized leaving of a unit, desertion, I will not give a figure, I will say more than 100,000", Skorokhod told Ukrainian news portal on Tuesday. She did not specify the period of time over which such a number of desertions occurred. Earlier in October, Ukrainian media reported that since the beginning of 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine registered about 60,000 criminal cases on the fact of unauthorized abandonment of a unit and about 30,000 cases on the fact of desertion. Martial law was introduced in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the following day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 are prohibited from leaving the country for the duration of martial law. Evasion of military service during mobilization in the country is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

