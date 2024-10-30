https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/spain-to-terminate-contract-for-purchase-of-ammunition-from-israeli-firm-1120726093.html
Spain to Terminate Contract for Purchase of Ammunition From Israeli Firm
The Spanish government has initiated the process of terminating a contract for the purchase of ammunition from an Israeli company for the kingdom's Civil Guard, the Spanish Interior Ministry said.
"The Interior Ministry has begun the process of terminating a contract with an Israeli company for the purchase of 9x19 mm PB NATO cartridges for the Civil Guard. The contract was put out to tender on February 21, 2024. The decision was made on October 21, 2024, and two of the three contracted lots were awarded to an Israeli company," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Other Israeli companies will also not be allowed to participate in bids for other weapons purchases that are currently being reviewed by the Civil Guard's Directorate General, the statement read. On October 14, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on the European Commission to respond to the official request from Madrid and Dublin to suspend the free trade agreement with Israel due to its actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. Sanchez also called on the international community to stop arms exports to Israel as soon as possible due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.
