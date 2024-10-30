https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/sputnik-strengthens-media-ties-with-thailand-1120728302.html

Sputnik Strengthens Media Ties With Thailand

Sputnik Strengthens Media Ties With Thailand

Sputnik International

Sputnik is enhancing its collaboration with media in Thailans in a memorandum of cooperation with The States Times, a major Thai news site.

2024-10-30T12:39+0000

2024-10-30T12:39+0000

2024-10-30T12:39+0000

beyond politics

thailand

sputnik

moscow

bangkok

sputnik

media

competition

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120728374_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aedf413ae45688a89fa2411b0caba5fa.jpg

The signing ceremony took place today in a video conference connecting Moscow and Bangkok.Sputnik Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and States Times Executive Director Nattapum Ratchayakorn signed on behalf of the two organizations.The agreement outlines plans to share reports and articles — primarily in English — and to foster professional collaboration in the media sector.Pushkov stressed the significance of the partnership, saying it opened a new chapter in relations with Thai media.He said the ongoing dialogue with Thai media is increasingly important in light of growing international media competition and the deepening ties between Bangkok and Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/sputnik-completes-workshop-series-for-filipino-students-1120574053.html

thailand

moscow

bangkok

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik strengthens media ties, media in thailans, memorandum of cooperation