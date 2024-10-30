Sputnik Strengthens Media Ties With Thailand

International
Sputnik is enhancing its collaboration with media in Thailand in a memorandum of cooperation with The States Times, a major Thai news site.
The signing ceremony took place today in a video conference connecting Moscow and Bangkok.
Sputnik Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and States Times Executive Director Nattapum Ratchayakorn signed on behalf of the two organizations.
The agreement outlines plans to share reports and articles — primarily in English — and to foster professional collaboration in the media sector.
Pushkov stressed the significance of the partnership, saying it opened a new chapter in relations with Thai media.
He said the ongoing dialogue with Thai media is increasingly important in light of growing international media competition and the deepening ties between Bangkok and Moscow.
12:39 GMT 30.10.2024
Sputnik is enhancing its collaboration with media in Thailand in a memorandum of cooperation with The States Times, a major Thai news site.
The signing ceremony took place today in a video conference connecting Moscow and Bangkok.
Sputnik Director of International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and States Times Executive Director Nattapum Ratchayakorn signed on behalf of the two organizations.
The agreement outlines plans to share reports and articles — primarily in English — and to foster professional collaboration in the media sector.
Pushkov stressed the significance of the partnership, saying it opened a new chapter in relations with Thai media.
He said the ongoing dialogue with Thai media is increasingly important in light of growing international media competition and the deepening ties between Bangkok and Moscow.
