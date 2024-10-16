https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/sputnik-completes-workshop-series-for-filipino-students-1120574053.html

Sputnik Completes Workshop Series for Filipino Students

The international news agency and radio Sputnik has delivered the final workshop of the SputnikPro project series for the Philippine New Era University.

Viktoria Polikarpova, Deputy Head of Foreign Language News Production, and Egor Arkhipov, Head of the AI project at Sputnik’s Video Production Directorate, addressed the students of the College of Communication.New Era University is a private non-profit educational institution operating under the auspices of the Church of Christ (Iglesia Ni Cristo), with its main campus at New Era, Quezon City (Philippines). The university offers a wide range of educational programs and admits foreign students. SputnikPro is a project by the Sputnik international news agency and radio for journalists, students, press services and media managers designed to exchange expertise and expand ties with colleagues around the world. The project’s modules are led by Sputnik media managers as well as other prominent Russian experts. During the sessions, participants discuss various aspects of the journalist’s job, including the production of multimedia content, working on social media, attracting traffic to information resources, and much more.

