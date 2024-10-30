https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/ukraines-army-threatens-to-conduct-medical-experiments-on-russian-prisoner---recording-1120723670.html
Ukraine's Army Threatens to Conduct Medical Experiments on Russian Prisoner - Recording
Ukraine's Army Threatens to Conduct Medical Experiments on Russian Prisoner - Recording
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces are threatening to conduct medical experiments on the Russian prisoner of war, Igor Shchegolevaty, for whom they are demanding a ransom from his family, according to an audio recording obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.
2024-10-30T04:32+0000
2024-10-30T04:32+0000
2024-10-30T04:32+0000
world
ukraine
russia
pow
experiments
prisoner
prisoner release
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119790855_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f8205dad1a9e311f67f3fe47e58ea1c9.jpg
The prisoner's stepbrother, Alexander Serikov, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Ukrainian armed forces were demanding a ransom of 1 million rubles ($10,200) from the family of a captured Russian soldier, threatening to kill him. The mother of Russian serviceman Igor Shchegolevaty said she was calling on international organizations to help bring her son home. "We ask international organizations to help us find our son, who is in Ukrainian captivity, so that he will not be mocked, killed, treated humanely and returned home as soon as possible," she said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241029/russian-captives-family-says-facing-ransom-demands-of-10200-from-ukrainian-forces-1120712485.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119790855_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79437c1b4afe471f40ae7aceb5db8ab2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine's army, conduct medical experiments, russian prisoner of war
ukraine's army, conduct medical experiments, russian prisoner of war
Ukraine's Army Threatens to Conduct Medical Experiments on Russian Prisoner - Recording
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces are threatening to conduct medical experiments on the Russian prisoner of war, Igor Shchegolevaty, for whom they are demanding a ransom from his family, according to an audio recording obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.
The prisoner's stepbrother, Alexander Serikov, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Ukrainian armed forces were demanding a ransom of 1 million rubles ($10,200) from the family of a captured Russian soldier, threatening to kill him.
"He is now in a field barracks where a very large number of angry Ukrainians want to do all kinds of medical and human experiments on him, and then most of those in the same position will throw him out somewhere on the edge of the forest," a woman representing the Ukrainian side said on the recording, demanding money.
The mother of Russian serviceman Igor Shchegolevaty
said she was calling on international organizations to help bring her son home.
"We ask international organizations to help us find our son, who is in Ukrainian captivity, so that he will not be mocked, killed, treated humanely and returned home as soon as possible," she said.