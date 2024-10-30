https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/ukraines-army-threatens-to-conduct-medical-experiments-on-russian-prisoner---recording-1120723670.html

Ukraine's Army Threatens to Conduct Medical Experiments on Russian Prisoner - Recording

The Ukrainian armed forces are threatening to conduct medical experiments on the Russian prisoner of war, Igor Shchegolevaty, for whom they are demanding a ransom from his family, according to an audio recording obtained by Sputnik on Wednesday.

The prisoner's stepbrother, Alexander Serikov, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Ukrainian armed forces were demanding a ransom of 1 million rubles ($10,200) from the family of a captured Russian soldier, threatening to kill him. The mother of Russian serviceman Igor Shchegolevaty said she was calling on international organizations to help bring her son home. "We ask international organizations to help us find our son, who is in Ukrainian captivity, so that he will not be mocked, killed, treated humanely and returned home as soon as possible," she said.

