https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/ai-to-accelerate-new-deposit-discoveries-boost-efficiency-saudi-minister-affirms-1120736014.html

AI to Accelerate New Deposit Discoveries, Boost Efficiency, Saudi Minister Affirms

AI to Accelerate New Deposit Discoveries, Boost Efficiency, Saudi Minister Affirms

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef highlighted the importance of developing all sectors of economy in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 8th Future Investment Initiative conference.

2024-10-31T12:31+0000

2024-10-31T12:31+0000

2024-10-31T12:31+0000

world

brics

saudi arabia

south africa

brazil

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1f/1120735771_0:113:1200:788_1920x0_80_0_0_14ca121c4b700ffa9f29d5cc046b0045.jpg

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef highlighted the importance of developing all sectors of economy in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the 8th Future Investment Initiative conference.He pointed to the substantial global demand for mineral resources that are essential for the operation of emerging production sectors. Without these resources, the manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries would be unfeasible.Bandar Alkhorayef stressed that "the mining industry had great prospects because the whole world is created from mineral resources. To produce clean energy from the sun, wind, and hydrogen, one needs equipment made of metals that have to be mined".The Saudi minister earlier told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia has strong economic relations with BRICS member countries.The Future Investment Initiative was established in 2017 by the Public Investment Fund to host an annual event that unites individuals and organizations committed to investing in the most promising solutions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/saudi-arabia-building-strong-relations-with-brics-member-countries---industry-minister-1120734037.html

saudi arabia

south africa

brazil

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics countries, saudi arabia's minister, economy, geological surveys, mining and cooperation with brics countries