Saudi Arabia Building Strong Relations With BRICS Member Countries - Industry Minister

Saudi Arabia has strong economic relations with the BRICS member countries, the kingdom's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Sputnik.

"Saudi Arabia has strong cooperation with the BRICS countries. The kingdom works with these countries to a large extent, and there are serious points of contact with some of them, especially with South Africa, which has a lot of experience in the mining industry. The kingdom is working with South Africa to attract companies servicing the sector. Among the BRICS members, Brazil is also an important partner for the kingdom in the industrial sector, in food security, pharmaceuticals and mining," Alkhorayef said. He said the kingdom expects these countries to build long-term partnerships, "not just a relationship between a customer and a supplier or an exporter and an importer." Alkhorayef also said Saudi Arabia would like to engage in integration and exchange experience and technology with them. BRICS is an intergovernmental association created in 2006. Russia assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, 2024. The year began with the accession of new members to the association - in addition to Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa, it now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Russia's BRICS presidency focuses on strengthening multilateralism for fair global development and security. As part of its presidency, Russia is organizing more than 200 political, economic and social events.

