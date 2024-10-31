https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/argentine-govt-to-audit-foreign-ministry-to-identify-who-do-not-support-agenda---office-1120733810.html
Argentine Gov’t to Audit Foreign Ministry to Identify Who Do Not Support Agenda - Office
The Argentine government will audit the Foreign Ministry to identify employees who do not adhere to the government's agenda, the presidential press service said following the resignation of Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.
"Argentina is going through profound changes, and this new stage requires that our diplomatic corps reflect the values of freedom, sovereignty and individual rights that characterize Western democracies. In this regard, our country confronts Cuba," the press service said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that "the government will begin an audit of the Foreign Ministry's personnel in order to identify those who promote an agenda hostile to freedom." On Wednesday, Argentine President Javier Milei replaced Mondino after the country voted at the United Nations in support of lifting the US sanctions against Cuba. Argentine Ambassador to the United States Gerardo Werthein has become the new foreign minister of the country.
