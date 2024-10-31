https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/hollywood-for-harris-vs-the-trump-train-who-endorsed-who-in-2024-1120738994.html

With the 2024 election just around the corner, big name Hollywood actors, musicians, and other public figures have come out of the woodwork to endorse their preferred candidate.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1f/1120739768_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_62955af311ffcf1f9d523f640ed13e27.jpg

Americans love their celebrities, a fact well-recognized by politicians, pollsters and donors. That's why every time a new election comes around, the public figures are nudged, prodded and even blackmailed into supporting one or another of the mainstream candidates.2024 has been no different, with actors, award-winning musicians and others asked to publicly voice their preference for the highest office in the land, with their message then amplified by adoring media. Here's who endorsed who this year:Hollywood for HarrisArnold Schwarzenegger – former Mr. Universe, blockbuster movie star, ex-Republican governor of California“A candidate who think Americans who disagree with him are the bigger enemies than China, Russia, or North Korea – that won’t solve our problems. It will just be four more years of bullsh*t with no results that makes us angrier and angrier, more divided, and more hateful. We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that,” Schwarzenegger said in a viral endorsement tweet on October 30.George Clooney – two-time Academy Award winner, People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, operator of globalist foundation disguised as charity“Remember, you can vote any way you want. And no one will ever know...What happens in the booth stays in the booth – vote Harris-Walz,” Clooney said in a voice-over for a last-minute campaign ad that began airing October 30 seeking to convert Trump voters into Harris supporters.Beyonce – most-awarded and nominated artist in Grammy history“We are at the precipice of an incredible shift, at the brink of history. I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician, I’m here as a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all our children live, a world where we have freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided – our past, our present, our future merge to meet us here,” she said in a speech at a pro-Harris rally in Houston on October 25.Oprah Winfrey – former daytime talk show host, wealthiest black female businesswoman in America“It seems to me that, at school and at home, somebody did a beautiful job of showing this young girl how to challenge the people at the top and empower the people at the bottom. They showed her how to look at the world and see not just what is, but what can be. And soon and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father…grew up to become the 47th president of the United States,” Winfrey said during Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 21.Bruce Springsteen, singer-songwriter with a 21-album career spanning six decades“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president, ever again,” Springsteen said in an endorsement video released October 3.All Aboard the Trump TrainRepublican candidate Donald Trump has gotten his share of celebrity endorsements as well.Dana White - Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO“I know he’s a great leader. This is not my opinion, not my hope. He’s proven he can build the strongest economy in American history. He’s proven he can secure our borders and keep our nation safe. He’s proven to be the strong leader allies and adversaries alike must respect. He’s proven he loves this country so much, he’s literally put his life on the line for it. What has the other candidate proven? She can get [her] party’s nomination without even facing voters,” White said on a pro-Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, New York City, October 27.Mel Gibson - two-time Academy Award winner, star of hit movies including Braveheart and the Lethal Weapon and Mad Max series.“I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I vote fore…I know what it’ll be like if we let her [Harris] in. And it ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post,” he said in an interview with TMZ published October 24.Hulk Hogan - most popular wrestler of the 1980s, one of the most widely recognized wrestling star in the world“When I look out and I see all the real Americans, I think about how Donald Trump, his family was compromised. When I look out there and I see Donald Trump, I think about how his business was compromised. But what happened last week, when they took a shot at my hero, and they tried to kill the next president of the US, enough was enough. [Rips shirt] “And I said, let Trumpamania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule. Let Trumpamania make America great again!” Hogan said at the Republican National Convention on July 18, several days after the attempt on Trump’s life in Pennsylvania.Buzz Aldrin - astronaut, second human being to walk on the Moon“Over the years, I have seen our government’s approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time. But under the first Trump administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated, made a policy of high importance again. Under President Trump’s first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His administration reignited national efforts to get back to the Moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today.” – endorsement message published October 30.Dr. Phil McGraw- television personality and clinical psychologist“I’m not here just to stand up for Donald J. Trump. Lord knows, he doesn’t need me to stand up for him. He’s tough as an old army boot. He’s got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared, and between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing.” – from a pro-Trump rally in Madison Square Garden Rally in New York City October 27.

