International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/how-us-elites-capitalize-on-celebrities-to-sway-voters-1120272601.html
How US Elites Capitalize on Celebrities to Sway Voters
How US Elites Capitalize on Celebrities to Sway Voters
Sputnik International
Last week, an event with Oprah Winfrey showcased Kamala Harris alongside a host of A-list celebrities including Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep, in a bid to give the vice president an edge over her rival, Donald Trump, in critical swing state polls.
2024-09-24T14:17+0000
2024-09-24T14:17+0000
world
us
donald trump
kamala harris
meryl streep
hollywood
arizona
georgia
democrats
truth social
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120271816_0:83:1280:802_1920x0_80_0_0_4842c875117e2a0b34bbdd0d835e35dc.jpg
Trump responded on Truth Social, stating, “This isn’t the real Oprah,” while users on X criticized Winfrey for allegedly supporting Harris. How Often are US Celebrities Trotted Out for Political Gain? Hollywood to the rescue: Democrats have enlisted pop stars and actors to boost Harris ahead of the November vote. A recent Siena College study shows Trump currently leading Harris in Arizona and is in a close contest in Georgia and North Carolina — key battleground states for the coming election. Meanwhile, a new study from Harvard University’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance shows that celebrities do sway US voter activity and decision-making.Amplifying the message: Taylor Swift endorsed the Democrat contender immediately after her debate with Trump by alerting her 283 million followers on Instagram: "I am voting for Kamala Harris." The US press noted that the endorsement was timely and was aimed at bolstering support for the Democratic hopeful after the debate. Likewise, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, have also thrown their support behind Harris. Shaping the political narrative: Top-rated Hollywood stars George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Robert De Niro have been rolled out by the Democrats in various roles. Clooney was a key figure in reshaping the narrative around President Joe Biden, helping to launch his now defunct re-election campaign this summer. Meryl Streep gave an impassioned speech endorsing “President Harris” last week, while De Niro bashed Trump as the “pure evil” side of the race. US media experts agree that Hollywood tends to be Democratic and liberal. Celebrities endorse Trump, too: In just the past two months, the 45th president has garnered the support of roughly a dozen superstars, including wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, musicians, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley Cyrus' father), and Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, among others. Social media influencers also help spread the word: The Trump team has gotten endorsements from notable public figures such as Elon Musk, the owner of X, who has nearly 199 million followers; Canadian-American YouTubers, The Nelk Boys, whose audience totals around 200 million; and TikTok star, Bryce Hall, who boasts nearly 24 million followers. Do Celebrity Endorsements Help Win Elections? While studies and surveys show that superstars do reinvigorate civic participation in the election, previous records show their support doesn't determine who will win. A 2016 analysis by Vanity Fair revealed that Hillary Clinton had managed to obtain more celebrity endorsements than her rival Trump. A-list stars backing Clinton participated in more public service campaigns nationwide than their Trump-supporting counterparts. Still, that didn't help Clinton win. Likewise, American signers, entertainers, media personalities have so far failed to considerably boost Harris' poll numbers or draw voters on the fence to their side. Two separate surveys by YouGov and Marist show that Trump continues to maintain a lead among independents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/clooney-foundation-for-justice-is-globalist-policy-vehicle-disguised-as-charity-1118767652.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/harris-tried-to-hide-her-imposter-syndrome-in-debate-with-trump---psychiatrist-1120105136.html
hollywood
arizona
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120271816_49:0:1230:886_1920x0_80_0_0_99d77d40c4f7befbd456121fee361bbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamala harris, donald trump, 2024 elections, what celebrities have endorsed harris, do celebrities' voices matter in elections, meryl streep, oprah winfrey, social media influencers, hollywood vote liberal and democrat, democrats, republicans
kamala harris, donald trump, 2024 elections, what celebrities have endorsed harris, do celebrities' voices matter in elections, meryl streep, oprah winfrey, social media influencers, hollywood vote liberal and democrat, democrats, republicans

How US Elites Capitalize on Celebrities to Sway Voters

14:17 GMT 24.09.2024
© SputnikHollywood involvement in US politics
Hollywood involvement in US politics - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, an event with Oprah Winfrey showcased Kamala Harris alongside a host of A-list celebrities including Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts, and Meryl Streep, in a bid to give the vice president an edge over her rival, Donald Trump, in critical swing state polls.
Trump responded on Truth Social, stating, “This isn’t the real Oprah,” while users on X criticized Winfrey for allegedly supporting Harris.

How Often are US Celebrities Trotted Out for Political Gain?

Hollywood to the rescue: Democrats have enlisted pop stars and actors to boost Harris ahead of the November vote. A recent Siena College study shows Trump currently leading Harris in Arizona and is in a close contest in Georgia and North Carolina — key battleground states for the coming election. Meanwhile, a new study from Harvard University’s Ash Center for Democratic Governance shows that celebrities do sway US voter activity and decision-making.
Amplifying the message: Taylor Swift endorsed the Democrat contender immediately after her debate with Trump by alerting her 283 million followers on Instagram: "I am voting for Kamala Harris." The US press noted that the endorsement was timely and was aimed at bolstering support for the Democratic hopeful after the debate.
Likewise, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, have also thrown their support behind Harris.
US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
World
Clooney Foundation for Justice is Globalist Policy Vehicle Disguised as Charity
17 June, 14:09 GMT
Shaping the political narrative: Top-rated Hollywood stars George Clooney, Meryl Streep, and Robert De Niro have been rolled out by the Democrats in various roles. Clooney was a key figure in reshaping the narrative around President Joe Biden, helping to launch his now defunct re-election campaign this summer. Meryl Streep gave an impassioned speech endorsing “President Harris” last week, while De Niro bashed Trump as the “pure evil” side of the race. US media experts agree that Hollywood tends to be Democratic and liberal.
Celebrities endorse Trump, too: In just the past two months, the 45th president has garnered the support of roughly a dozen superstars, including wrestling legend, Hulk Hogan, musicians, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus (Miley Cyrus' father), and Lady Gaga’s father, Joe Germanotta, among others.
Social media influencers also help spread the word: The Trump team has gotten endorsements from notable public figures such as Elon Musk, the owner of X, who has nearly 199 million followers; Canadian-American YouTubers, The Nelk Boys, whose audience totals around 200 million; and TikTok star, Bryce Hall, who boasts nearly 24 million followers.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump watches as Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2024
Analysis
Harris Tried to ‘Hide Her Imposter Syndrome’ in Debate With Trump - Psychiatrist
11 September, 05:32 GMT

Do Celebrity Endorsements Help Win Elections?

While studies and surveys show that superstars do reinvigorate civic participation in the election, previous records show their support doesn't determine who will win.
A 2016 analysis by Vanity Fair revealed that Hillary Clinton had managed to obtain more celebrity endorsements than her rival Trump. A-list stars backing Clinton participated in more public service campaigns nationwide than their Trump-supporting counterparts. Still, that didn't help Clinton win.
Likewise, American signers, entertainers, media personalities have so far failed to considerably boost Harris' poll numbers or draw voters on the fence to their side. Two separate surveys by YouGov and Marist show that Trump continues to maintain a lead among independents.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала