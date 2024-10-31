https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/hungarys-energy-supply-guaranteed-thanks-to-cooperation-with-russia---szijjarto-1120736919.html
Hungary's Energy Supply Guaranteed Thanks to Cooperation With Russia - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
Hungary's energy supply security is guaranteed thanks to smart cooperation with Russia, with record amounts of gas delivered via the TurkStream pipeline in 2024, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
“Hungary's energy security and competitiveness are still guaranteed by smart cooperation with Russia. The volume of natural gas flowing to Hungary via the TurkStream pipeline currently exceeds 20 million cubic meters per day, and Hungary has already received 6.2 billion cubic meters via the southern route this year, the highest amount in recent times,” Szijjarto said in a video address published on his social media. Earlier in the day, Szijjarto held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary's energy supply security is guaranteed thanks to smart cooperation with Russia, with record amounts of gas delivered via the TurkStream pipeline in 2024, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.
“Hungary's energy security and competitiveness are still guaranteed by smart cooperation with Russia. The volume of natural gas flowing to Hungary
via the TurkStream pipeline currently exceeds 20 million cubic meters per day, and Hungary has already received 6.2 billion cubic meters via the southern route this year, the highest amount in recent times,” Szijjarto said in a video address published on his social media.
Earlier in the day, Szijjarto held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security.