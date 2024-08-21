https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/russian-gas-supplies-to-hungary-not-affected-by-developments-in-kursk-region---hungarian-fm-1119859302.html
Russian Gas Supplies to Hungary Not Affected by Developments in Kursk Region - Hungarian FM
Gas supplies from Russia to Hungary are uninterrupted and are not affected by developments the Kursk Region, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.
"Hungary's gas supply is in order, it is in no way affected by the situation due to the spread of military actions between Russia and Ukraine to the city of Sudzha. Gas supplies to Hungary are completely resolved through the southern direction — from Russia via the Turkish Stream gas pipeline through Turkiye, Bulgaria and Serbia," Szijjarto said in a video address broadcast on his social media. As for the supply of nuclear fuel, the supply is also uninterrupted, and Hungary has fuel for the long-term operation of the Paks nuclear power plant, the minister said. Commenting on negotiations on a long-term solution to Hungary's oil supply problem due to the actions of Kiev, Szijjarto said that the talks are intensifying and approaching their completion. Budapest "considers it unacceptable" that the European Commission "has not taken a single step to protect the energy supply of Hungary and Slovakia from Ukraine's actions," the minister added.
