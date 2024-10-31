Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - MoD

International
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On Thursday, October 31, at 10:51 a.m. (Moscow time) [07:51 GMT], a combat crew of the space troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a medium-class launch vehicle 'Soyuz-2.1a' with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the military satellite had been put into orbit. According to the ministry, stable telemetry communication has been established, and all onboard systems are operating normally. Following the launch, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is being tracked by the automated systems at the Titov Main Test Space Center.
13:10 GMT 31.10.2024
In this handout video grab released by Russian Defence Ministry, a Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster carrying a spacecraft of the Russian Defence Ministry blasts off from a launch pad of Plesetsk Cosmodrome, in Arkhangelsk region, Russia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On Thursday, October 31, at 10:51 a.m. (Moscow time) [07:51 GMT], a combat crew of the space troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a medium-class launch vehicle 'Soyuz-2.1a' with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the military satellite had been put into orbit.
"At the scheduled time, the spacecraft was placed in orbit and is now under the control of ground-based aerospace forces," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, stable telemetry communication has been established, and all onboard systems are operating normally. Following the launch, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is being tracked by the automated systems at the Titov Main Test Space Center.
