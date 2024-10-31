https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-launches-soyuz-rocket-with-military-satellite-from-plesetsk---mod-1120737028.html
Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - MoD
Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - MoD
Sputnik International
A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2024-10-31T13:10+0000
2024-10-31T13:10+0000
2024-10-31T13:10+0000
russia
russia
plesetsk
arkhangelsk
russian defense ministry
sputnik
soyuz
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117048611_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f9625c58f7650b11bb6d35fff22c8ca7.jpg
"On Thursday, October 31, at 10:51 a.m. (Moscow time) [07:51 GMT], a combat crew of the space troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a medium-class launch vehicle 'Soyuz-2.1a' with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the military satellite had been put into orbit. According to the ministry, stable telemetry communication has been established, and all onboard systems are operating normally. Following the launch, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is being tracked by the automated systems at the Titov Main Test Space Center.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-test-launches-yars-intercontinental-missile-from-plesetsk---mod-1117074684.html
russia
plesetsk
arkhangelsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117048611_378:0:1818:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_95eef21cd47f199620d595d832a38b31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia launches soyuz rocket, plesetsk cosmodrome, military satellite
russia launches soyuz rocket, plesetsk cosmodrome, military satellite
Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"On Thursday, October 31, at 10:51 a.m. (Moscow time) [07:51 GMT], a combat crew of the space troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a medium-class launch vehicle 'Soyuz-2.1a' with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome
) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the military satellite had been put into orbit.
"At the scheduled time, the spacecraft was placed in orbit and is now under the control of ground-based aerospace forces," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, stable telemetry communication has been established, and all onboard systems are operating normally. Following the launch, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is being tracked by the automated systems at the Titov Main Test Space Center.