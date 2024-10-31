https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-launches-soyuz-rocket-with-military-satellite-from-plesetsk---mod-1120737028.html

Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - MoD

Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - MoD

Sputnik International

A Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia's Arkhangelsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2024-10-31T13:10+0000

2024-10-31T13:10+0000

2024-10-31T13:10+0000

russia

russia

plesetsk

arkhangelsk

russian defense ministry

sputnik

soyuz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1d/1117048611_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f9625c58f7650b11bb6d35fff22c8ca7.jpg

"On Thursday, October 31, at 10:51 a.m. (Moscow time) [07:51 GMT], a combat crew of the space troops of the Aerospace Forces successfully launched a medium-class launch vehicle 'Soyuz-2.1a' with a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry from the state test cosmodrome of the Russian Defense Ministry (Plesetsk Cosmodrome) in the Arkhangelsk Region," the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the military satellite had been put into orbit. According to the ministry, stable telemetry communication has been established, and all onboard systems are operating normally. Following the launch, the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket is being tracked by the automated systems at the Titov Main Test Space Center.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240301/russia-test-launches-yars-intercontinental-missile-from-plesetsk---mod-1117074684.html

russia

plesetsk

arkhangelsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia launches soyuz rocket, plesetsk cosmodrome, military satellite