Russia Test-Launches Yars Intercontinental Missile From Plesetsk - MoD

Russia has conduced a combat training launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile form the Plesetsk cosmodrome to confirm it's characteristics, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday

2024-03-01T13:40+0000

“The crew of the Yoshkar-Ola missile formation carried out a combat training launch of the Yars mobile-based solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with independently targetable warheads, at the state Plesetsk test cosmodrome. Training combat units arrived at the designated area at the Kura test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula,” the MoD said in a statement. The launch was aimed to confirm tactical, technical and flight characteristics of the missile, and all these tasks have been completed, the MoD added.The Yars ICBM plays a crucial role in Russia's defense strategy. It is part of the Strategic Rocket Forces' arsenal, which includes several heavy strategic ICBMs.

