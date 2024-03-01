International
WATCH LIVE: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Speaks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Russia Test-Launches Yars Intercontinental Missile From Plesetsk - MoD
Russia has conduced a combat training launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile form the Plesetsk cosmodrome to confirm it's characteristics, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday
The Yars ICBM plays a crucial role in Russia's defense strategy. It is part of the Strategic Rocket Forces' arsenal, which includes several heavy strategic ICBMs.
The Yoshkar-Ola missile unit conducted a combat training launch of the Yars ICBM
Russia Test-Launches Yars Intercontinental Missile From Plesetsk - MoD

13:40 GMT 01.03.2024 (Updated: 14:07 GMT 01.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has conduced a combat training launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile form the Plesetsk cosmodrome to confirm it's characteristics, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
The crew of the Yoshkar-Ola missile formation carried out a combat training launch of the Yars mobile-based solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with independently targetable warheads, at the state Plesetsk test cosmodrome. Training combat units arrived at the designated area at the Kura test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula,” the MoD said in a statement.
The launch was aimed to confirm tactical, technical and flight characteristics of the missile, and all these tasks have been completed, the MoD added.
The Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is a mobile missile system equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) able to deliver nuclear warheads to several targets with enormous precision.

The Yars ICBM plays a crucial role in Russia's defense strategy. It is part of the Strategic Rocket Forces' arsenal, which includes several heavy strategic ICBMs.
