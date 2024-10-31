https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/russia-working-with-hamas-israel-to-free-hostages---deputy-foreign-minister-1120733671.html

Russia Working With Hamas, Israel to Free Hostages - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is working with Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel to free hostages, including Russians, who are held by the movement in Gaza... 31.10.2024, Sputnik International

"We have had contacts regarding the release of hostages and Russian citizens who remain among the hostages, both with the Israelis and with Hamas, and our embassy in Doha and our embassy in Tel Aviv have been very actively working. We continue to work," Bogdanov said. Earlier, media reports said a high-ranking delegation from Russia visited Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials on a possible agreement with the Hamas movement. The Israeli and Russian sides have not officially confirmed the reports. Before that, on October 23, Deputy Head of the Hamas Politburo Musa Abu Marzouk visited Moscow and met with Bogdanov to discuss the situation in Gaza. After the talks, Abu Marzouk told Sputnik Hamas is ready to release two hostages with Russian citizenship as a matter of priority, but as part of an exchange deal with Israel. He said two Russian nationals are currently held by Hamas in Gaza, one of them Alexander Trufanov, who has Israeli and Russian citizenship, and the other Maxim Kharkin.

